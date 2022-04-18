Flash Memory Summit 2022 Opens Best of Show Awards Nominations

New Award Category Available for Nominations

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Nominations are now open for the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) 2022 Best of Show Awards. Now in its 16th year, FMS will be held August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, and is the world’s largest event showcasing the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory/data storage industry.

FMS Best of Show Awards categories are:

Most Innovative Startup Company

Company Most Innovative Consumer Application

Most Innovative Enterprise Business Application

Most Innovative Customer Implementation

Most Innovative Memory Technology

Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application

Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation

Most Innovative Sustainability Technology (New Award Category)

New this year, the Awards Committee is expanding the Most Innovative Memory Technology category to include all high-speed memory technologies. Additionally, we are adding a new category for Most Innovative Sustainability Technology to address new architectures and products with innovations such as efficiencies in power, cooling, and footprint.

“Flash Memory Summit is where we shine a light on new technology innovations that will drive the next wave of applications which demand high-speed data performance, massive scale of data capacity, and the highest data availability levels,” said Jay Kramer, FMS Co-Founder and Awards Program Chair. “By highlighting market-leading products, companies, and customer solutions, Flash Memory Summit’s Best of Show Awards continue to be a coveted recognition of next-generation, high-speed memory and data storage technology excellence.”

The Awards Program is open to all Flash Memory Summit sponsoring companies and addresses a wide spectrum of technologies and solutions in high-speed memory and storage ecosystems. Winners will be announced, and prizes awarded on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, during the evening reception in the Exhibit Hall.

Nominations are due by 6 pm PDT on Friday, July 8, 2022, and may be submitted online at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/Best_of_Show.html

