Home Business Wire Flash Memory Summit 2022 Opens Best of Show Awards Nominations
Business Wire

Flash Memory Summit 2022 Opens Best of Show Awards Nominations

di Business Wire

New Award Category Available for Nominations

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Nominations are now open for the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) 2022 Best of Show Awards. Now in its 16th year, FMS will be held August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, and is the world’s largest event showcasing the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory/data storage industry.

FMS Best of Show Awards categories are:

  • Most Innovative Startup Company
  • Most Innovative Consumer Application
  • Most Innovative Enterprise Business Application
  • Most Innovative Customer Implementation
  • Most Innovative Memory Technology
  • Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application
  • Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation
  • Most Innovative Sustainability Technology (New Award Category)

New this year, the Awards Committee is expanding the Most Innovative Memory Technology category to include all high-speed memory technologies. Additionally, we are adding a new category for Most Innovative Sustainability Technology to address new architectures and products with innovations such as efficiencies in power, cooling, and footprint.

“Flash Memory Summit is where we shine a light on new technology innovations that will drive the next wave of applications which demand high-speed data performance, massive scale of data capacity, and the highest data availability levels,” said Jay Kramer, FMS Co-Founder and Awards Program Chair. “By highlighting market-leading products, companies, and customer solutions, Flash Memory Summit’s Best of Show Awards continue to be a coveted recognition of next-generation, high-speed memory and data storage technology excellence.”

The Awards Program is open to all Flash Memory Summit sponsoring companies and addresses a wide spectrum of technologies and solutions in high-speed memory and storage ecosystems. Winners will be announced, and prizes awarded on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, during the evening reception in the Exhibit Hall.

Nominations are due by 6 pm PDT on Friday, July 8, 2022, and may be submitted online at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/Best_of_Show.html

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems. Follow us on Twitter @flashmem.

Contacts

David Schwaderer, Communications Director

Press@FlashMemorySummit.com
+1.408.828.2923

Articoli correlati

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KOSDAQ092190--Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., announced that the United...
Continua a leggere

Vroom Announces Upcoming Analyst and Investor Event

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

PP Telecommunication Ties Up with Juniper Networks to Advance Digital Transformation in East Malaysia

Business Wire Business Wire -
A Juniper powered network will offer consumers and enterprises in East Malaysia with effective and reliable connectivity to scale SARAWAK,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire