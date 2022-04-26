Flare Capital Partners Announces Close of its Third Fund with $350 Million in Commitments

Healthcare Technology Firm Raises One of the Largest Independent Early-Stage Venture Capital Funds Dedicated to Reinventing the Business of Healthcare

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flare Capital Partners, a leading healthcare technology venture capital firm, today announced the closing of its third fund, Flare Capital Partners III, L.P., with a total of $350 million in committed capital. The significantly oversubscribed fundraise follows up on its prior two funds raised in July 2019 and the inaugural fund raised in April 2015, respectively. With the most recent fund, this establishes Flare Capital Partners as one of the largest, independent, early-stage venture capital firms dedicated to healthcare technology.

The pandemic has caused the U.S. healthcare system to dramatically transform itself to respond to the many challenges confronting the appropriate and timely delivery of effective care. Indisputably, this healthcare crisis has been a massive accelerant for technology adoption as the healthcare system has to rapidly evolve as providers seek better clinical outcomes at lower costs, payers develop novel payment and engagement solutions, life sciences manufacturers embrace digital health and intelligent analytics solutions, employers look to improve the health of their covered populations at reasonable cost, and patients become more empowered proactive healthcare consumers. These needs are driving the demand for innovative models and technologies incorporating mobility and advanced analytics.

Flare Capital’s investment team is focused on transformational technologies and services that enable value-based healthcare, leveraging mobile solutions, big data analytics technologies, and secure infrastructure.

About Flare Capital

Flare Capital Partners strives to help build significant healthcare technology, digital health, and healthcare services companies to improve health outcomes and broaden access while lowering costs of care. We partner with inspirational entrepreneurs who seek to transform the business of healthcare by developing innovative and impactful products and services. Flare Capital is a team of proven healthcare technology investors and senior operating executives known for thought leadership and unparalleled strategic industry resources. Our firm has raised some of the industry’s largest dedicated venture capital funds focused on early-stage opportunities in healthcare technology innovation, and our investors include leading healthcare companies, major institutional investors, important family offices, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds. We are full life-cycle investors in our portfolio companies as we work alongside entrepreneurs over their entire company-building journey. Select portfolio companies include Aetion, Aspen RxHealth, Bright Heath, Cohere Health, Eden Health, HealthVerity, Iora Health, Somatus, Tausight and VisitPay. The firm has developed the very successful Flare Scholar program with over 250 participants and actively leverages its extended industry network, Executive Partners, and Industry Advisory Board for the benefit of the entrepreneurs and founders with whom it is privileged to partner.

Learn more at www.flarecapital.com and follow the firm on Twitter @flarecapital

Contacts

Kim Pegnato



33 Vine Communications



kpegnato73@gmail.com