Fivetran Completes Acquisition of HVR

Advances platform with breakthrough database replication performance and enterprise-grade security

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fivetran, the leading provider of automated data integration, announced today it has completed its acquisition of HVR, a leading provider of enterprise data replication technology.

“ We’re excited to welcome the HVR team to Fivetran. Joining forces with HVR will accelerate our mission to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity,” said George Fraser, CEO at Fivetran. “ Their data replication expertise combined with our automated data integration technology will allow us to offer the most robust modern data integration solution on the market today and help even more enterprise organizations that want to improve their analytics with a modern data stack.”

“ We’re thrilled to join Fivetran; a union that brings together complementary technologies that will solve the toughest integration challenges around the globe. This accelerates our combined mission of making access to data as simple and reliable as electricity,” said Anthony Brooks-Williams, CEO of HVR. “ Together, we will enable a next-generation solution that will better inform business decisions by providing the freshest data available so that organizations can realize their full potential.”

The acquisition will allow Fivetran to provide breakthrough database replication performance along with enterprise-grade security to address the massive market for modernizing analytics for operational data associated with ERP systems, Oracle databases, and more.

Alongside the acquisition, Fivetran made a Series D fundraise of $565 million, led by Andreesen Horowitz and participating investors including General Catalyst, Matrix Partners, and CEAS. New investors to this round include D1 Capital Partners, Iconiq, and YC Continuity. The funding will be used for expansion across all functions and to accelerate global growth.

The Fivetran customer roster includes thousands of global companies such as ASICS, Autodesk, BJ’s Restaurants, Conagra Brands, DocuSign, Forever 21, Lionsgate, Square, and Ziff Davis. HVR’s customers include dozens of Fortune 500 brands.

