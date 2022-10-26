<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Fiverr to Present at Upcoming Conference
Fiverr to Present at Upcoming Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd, (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming​​ RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 11:10 am Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr’s investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available following the live presentation from the same website.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind – come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

investors@fiverr.com

Press:

Siobhan Aalders

press@fiverr.com

