Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Delivered strong results in Q3’22. A strong focus and our continued financial discipline allowed us to deliver revenue at the high end of expectations and Adjusted EBITDA above expectations.

A strong focus and our continued financial discipline allowed us to deliver revenue at the high end of expectations and Adjusted EBITDA above expectations. Accelerated pace to long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin. Since we streamlined our workforce in July, we continued to scrutinize operating costs in terms of both marketing discipline and operational efficiency. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.9% represented a 250 bps expansion from the previous quarter and demonstrated our commitment to accelerating our pace to our long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin target of 25%.

Since we streamlined our workforce in July, we continued to scrutinize operating costs in terms of both marketing discipline and operational efficiency. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.9% represented a 250 bps expansion from the previous quarter and demonstrated our commitment to accelerating our pace to our long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin target of 25%. Continued expansion of Promoted Gigs and Seller Plus. Promoted Gigs continued to expand audiences and coverage; while Seller Plus introduced two-tier pricing in order to widen the adoption. Both programs contributed to the continued expansion of take rate to 30%.

Promoted Gigs continued to expand audiences and coverage; while Seller Plus introduced two-tier pricing in order to widen the adoption. Both programs contributed to the continued expansion of take rate to 30%. Fiverr Business expands benefits to include project management. The newly introduced Project Partner among Fiverr Business buyers is the latest value-added service that enables seamless experience and execution of large projects on our marketplace .

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter, which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com.

“I am proud that our business has remained strong in a slowing macro economy. Our focus on driving the flywheel of our marketplace and investing in going upmarket is paying off as over 4.2 million businesses continue to make Fiverr the go-to place for digital services,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “The secular trend of moving toward freelancing, and the opportunity of using technology to upend the old-school industry remains intact. And with our scale, differentiated solution, efficient go-to-market strategy and strong financial profile, I believe no one is better positioned than us to lead the change in the future of work.”

Ofer Katz, Fiverr’s President and CFO, added, “We delivered strong results in Q3, with improved efficiency across top-of-funnel and operationally. Our decision to realign our focus and cost structure earlier in the year put Fiverr’s Adjusted EBITDA on an accelerated growth trajectory. Our Adjusted EBITDA is indicative of the strong cash flow we generate, and together with a healthy balance sheet, we are in a strong financial position to navigate near term macroeconomic volatility and continue focusing on long-term value creation.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $82.5 million, an increase of 11% year over year.

Active buyers as of September 30, 2022 grew to 4.2 million, compared to 4.1 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 3% year over year.

Spend per buyer as of September 30, 2022 reached $262, compared to $234 as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 12% year over year.

Take rate for the period ended September 30, 2022 was 30%, up from 28.4% for the period ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 160 basis points year over year.

GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 81.1%, a decrease of 220 basis points from 83.3% in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin 1 in the third quarter of 2022 was 82.8%, a decrease of 160 basis points from 84.4% in the third quarter of 2021.

in the third quarter of 2022 was 82.8%, a decrease of 160 basis points from 84.4% in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was ($11.4) million, or ($0.31) basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to ($14.3) million, or ($0.39) basic and diluted net loss per share, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income 1 in the third quarter of 2022 was $8.6 million, or $0.23 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.21 diluted non-GAAP net income per share, compared to $0.21 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.19 diluted non-GAAP net income per share, in the third quarter of 2021.

in the third quarter of 2022 was $8.6 million, or $0.23 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.21 diluted non-GAAP net income per share, compared to $0.21 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.19 diluted non-GAAP net income per share, in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the third quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 7.9% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 9.8% in the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Outlook

Our Q4’22 outlook and full year 2022 guidance reflects the recent trends on our marketplace and is largely consistent with our prior expectations.

Q4 2022 FY 2022 Revenue $79.8 – $85.8 million $334.0 – $340.0 million y/y growth 0%-8% y/y growth 12%-14% y/y growth Adjusted EBITDA(1) $7.0 – $8.0 million $22.0 – $23.0 million

______________________

1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation tables at the end of this release for additional information regarding the non-GAAP metrics used in this release.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Fiverr’s management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr’s Investor Relations website. An archived version will be available on the website after the call. Investors and analysts can participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for callers outside the United States, and enter the passcode, 988418.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind – come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,936 $ 71,151 Restricted cash – 2,919 Marketable securities 222,630 118,150 User funds 145,297 127,713 Bank deposits 95,000 134,000 Restricted deposit 1,172 35 Other receivables 18,545 14,250 Total current assets 635,580 468,218 Marketable securities 169,291 317,524 Property and equipment, net 6,034 6,555 Operating lease right of use asset, net 9,893 11,727 Intangible assets, net 16,305 49,221 Goodwill 77,270 77,270 Other non-current assets 2,072 1,055 Total assets $ 916,445 $ 931,570 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 5,814 $ 8,699 User accounts 134,965 118,616 Deferred revenue 11,616 12,145 Other account payables and accrued expenses 58,011 44,260 Operating lease liabilities, net 3,014 3,055 Current maturities of long-term loan – 2,269 Total current liabilities 213,420 189,044 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes 452,131 372,076 Operating lease liabilities 7,143 10,483 Long-term loan and other non-current liabilities 1,019 13,099 Total long-term liabilities 460,293 395,658 Total liabilities $ 673,713 $ 584,702 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 545,752 585,548 Accumulated deficit (286,740 ) (237,585 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,280 ) (1,095 ) Total shareholders’ equity 242,732 346,868 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 916,445 $ 931,570

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 82,541 $ 74,324 $ 254,236 $ 217,907 Cost of revenue 15,631 12,436 50,134 36,510 Gross profit 66,910 61,888 204,102 181,397 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,938 20,490 71,235 57,469 Sales and marketing 41,959 38,298 134,151 119,121 General and administrative 14,489 12,395 43,399 36,271 Impairment of intangible assets – – 27,629 – Total operating expenses 79,386 71,183 276,414 212,861 Operating loss (12,476 ) (9,295 ) (72,312 ) (31,464 ) Financial income (expenses), net 1,162 (4,959 ) 2,233 (13,877 ) Loss before income taxes (11,314 ) (14,254 ) (70,079 ) (45,341 ) Income taxes (36 ) (95 ) (109 ) (151 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (11,350 ) $ (14,349 ) $ (70,188 ) $ (45,492 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.31 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.91 ) $ (1.27 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 37,205,489 36,512,243 36,843,383 35,959,243

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net loss (11,350 ) (14,349 ) (70,188 ) (45,492 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,938 1,413 8,190 4,104 Loss from disposal of property and equipment (9 ) (32 ) (21 ) (32 ) Amortization of premium and discount of marketable securities, net 1,368 2,135 5,052 5,616 Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes 632 5,040 1,894 14,917 Shared-based compensation 17,612 15,104 54,729 38,761 Net Gain from exchange rate fluctuations 12 26 183 328 Impairment of intangible assets – – 27,629 – Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds (2,722 ) (5,133 ) (17,584 ) (28,762 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net (117 ) 86 (1,547 ) (171 ) Other receivables (2,402 ) (1,064 ) (4,837 ) (2,331 ) Trade payables 1,873 362 (2,884 ) 615 Deferred revenue (675 ) 738 (529 ) 3,133 User accounts 2,523 4,448 16,349 26,144 Account payable, accrued expenses and other (1,994 ) 968 9,184 13,704 Revaluation of contingent consideration (945 ) – (4,787 ) – Payment of contingent consideration – – (504 ) (507 ) Non-current liabilities (38 ) – 178 (235 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,706 9,742 20,507 29,792 Investing Activities Investment in marketable securities – (69,107 ) (90,007 ) (235,938 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 34,175 65,325 117,521 144,320 Bank and restricted deposits 15,000 (5,000 ) 37,863 (44,000 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired – – – (9,288 ) Acquisition of intangible asset – – (175 ) – Purchase of property and equipment (280 ) (654 ) (1,111 ) (1,354 ) Capitalization of internal-use software and other (116 ) (250 ) (1,019 ) (572 ) Other non-current assets (100 ) – (1,178 ) – Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 48,679 (9,686 ) 61,894 (146,832 ) Financing Activities Payment of deferred issuance costs related to follow on offering – – – (381 ) Payment of convertible notes deferred issuance costs – – – (34 ) Payment of contingent consideration – – (1,105 ) (1,105 ) Proceeds from exercise of share options 597 915 2,308 7,266 Tax withholding in connection with employees’ options exercises and vested RSUs (156 ) (1,732 ) (2,286 ) (10,361 ) Repayment of long-term loan – (143 ) (2,269 ) (416 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 441 (960 ) (3,352 ) (5,031 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (12 ) (177 ) (183 ) (318 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 54,814 (1,081 ) 78,866 (122,389 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 98,122 146,722 74,070 268,030 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 152,936 145,641 152,936 145,641

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Annual active buyers (in thousands) 4,249 4,121 Annual spend per buyer ($) $ 262 $ 234

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands, except gross margin data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit $ 66,910 $ 61,888 $ 204,102 $ 181,397 Add: Share-based compensation and other 477 372 1,955 989 Depreciation and amortization 922 454 4,895 1,331 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 68,309 $ 62,714 $ 210,952 $ 183,717 Non-GAAP gross margin 82.8 % 84.4 % 83.0 % 84.3 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (11,350 ) $ (14,349 ) $ (70,188 ) $ (45,492 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization $ 1,938 $ 1,413 $ 8,190 $ 4,104 Share-based compensation 17,612 15,104 54,729 38,761 Impairment of intangible assets – – 27,629 – Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (520 ) 55 (3,210 ) 2,576 Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs 632 5,040 1,894 14,917 Exchange rate (gain)/loss, net 316 400 (932 ) 377 Non-GAAP net income $ 8,628 $ 7,663 $ 18,112 $ 15,243 Weighted average number of ordinary shares – basic 37,205,489 36,512,243 36,843,383 35,959,243 Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.49 $ 0.42 Weighted average number of ordinary shares – diluted 40,731,833 40,779,521 40,708,818 40,625,294 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.44 $ 0.38 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (11,350 ) $ (14,349 ) $ (70,188 ) $ (45,492 ) Add: Financial (income) expenses, net $ (1,162 ) $ 4,959 $ (2,233 ) $ 13,877 Income taxes 36 95 109 151 Depreciation and amortization 1,938 1,413 8,190 4,104 Share-based compensation 17,612 15,104 54,729 38,761 Impairment of intangible assets – – 27,629 – Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (520 ) 55 (3,210 ) 2,576 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,554 $ 7,277 $ 15,026 $ 13,977 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.9 % 9.8 % 5.9 % 6.4 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP research and development $ 22,938 20,490 $ 71,235 57,469 Less: Share-based compensation 5,811 5,247 18,537 14,258 Depreciation and amortization 200 205 603 582 Non-GAAP research and development $ 16,927 $ 15,038 $ 52,095 $ 42,629 GAAP sales and marketing $ 41,959 $ 38,298 $ 134,151 $ 119,121 Less: Share-based compensation 4,151 3,765 13,156 9,810 Depreciation and amortization 713 695 2,394 2,020 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other – 402 – 1,097 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 37,095 $ 33,436 $ 118,601 $ 106,194 GAAP general and administrative $ 14,489 $ 12,395 $ 43,399 $ 36,271 Less: Share-based compensation 7,173 5,720 21,081 13,704 Depreciation and amortization 103 59 298 171 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (520 ) (347 ) (3,210 ) 1,479 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 7,733 $ 6,963 $ 25,230 $ 20,917

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, active buyers, spend per buyer and take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define GMV or Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our platform, excluding value added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. Active buyers on any given date is defined as buyers who have ordered a Gig or other services on our platform within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date. Take rate is revenue for any such period divided by GMV for the same period.

Management and our board of directors use these metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and capital expenditures and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, active buyers, spend per buyer and take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net loss, revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022, and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 to net loss, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the fourth quarter of 2022, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, our expected future Adjusted EBITDA margin, our business plans and strategy, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our and our business partners’ financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our ability to maintain user engagement on our website and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our dependence on the interoperability of our platform with mobile operating systems that we do not control; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users’ personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to consumer data privacy and data protection; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States and our ability to manage the business and economic risks of international expansion and operations; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our compliance with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and to successfully halt the operations of copycat websites or misappropriation of data; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on relationships with payment partners, banks and disbursement partners; our dependence on our senior management and our ability to attract new talent; the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations; impacts resulting from inflationary pressures and geopolitical turmoil, including the war in Ukraine; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Jinjin Qian



investors@fiverr.com

Press:



Siobhan Aalders



press@fiverr.com

Read full story here