Five9 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 19, 2026

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today provided details for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results conference call on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Participants may register for the webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 19, 2026, by clicking here. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

Both the live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 empowers organizations to create hyper-personalized and effortless AI-driven customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes. Powered by Five9 Genius AI and our people, the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is trusted by 3,000+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally. The New CX starts here and it's at the heart of every winning experience. For more information, please visit www.five9.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tony Righetti

SVP, Investor Relations

IR@five9.com