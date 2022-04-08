Home Business Wire Five9 to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022
Five9 to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today provided details for its first quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Participants may register for the Zoom Video webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2022 by clicking here. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain up for approximately one week.

Both the live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information visit www.five9.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Five9, Inc.

Barry Zwarenstein

Chief Financial Officer

925-201-2000 ext. 5959

IR@five9.com

The Blueshirt Group for Five9, Inc.

Lisa Laukkanen

415-217-4967

Lisa@blueshirtgroup.com

