Five9 Honors Global Partner Award Winners, Recognizing Excellence in CX Innovation, Performance, and Customer Impact

Awards celebrate partners who delivered measurable results and advanced AI-elevated customer experiences worldwide

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9 (Nasdaq: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced the winners of its 2025 Global Partner Awards. The awards recognize partners who delivered exceptional performance, innovation, and measurable customer outcomes across the Five9 ecosystem in 2025.

This year’s winners reflect the breadth of the Five9 ecosystem, spanning technology alliances, systems integrators, and CX innovators. Together, they demonstrate how partners are delivering scalable, AI-elevated customer experiences across a diverse set of industries and regions.

“Our partners drove results by a deep focus on the entire customer journey from selling, delivery, to ongoing customer success,” said Kim Hill, SVP of Partner Sales, Five9. “In a year where AI-driven CX demanded leadership, these partners stepped in early, executed with discipline, and delivered real outcomes for customers. This recognition celebrates the partners helping Five9 customers modernize their CX, while also scaling with confidence.”

2025 Five9 Global Partner Award Winners

Regional Partner Awards: Recognizing partners who demonstrated exceptional execution, sales alignment, and customer impact within their regions.

Global Partner of the Year: Google Cloud

Canada Partner of the Year: Synoptek

U.S. Partner of the Year: NWN

EMEA Partner of the Year: Exponential-e

DACH Partner of the Year: WTG Communications

IberoAmerica Partner of the Year: MovigoO

Technology Solutions Distributor of the Year: Sandler Partners

Advisory Partner of the Year: C3

Technology & Solutions Partner Awards: Honoring partners who extend the Five9 platform through innovation, integration, and scalable solution design.

Technology Alliance Partner of the Year: Salesforce

ISV Partner of the Year: Pindrop

WEM Partner of the Year: Verint

SI Partner of the Year: Deloitte Digital

High-Performance Partner Program Awards: Recognizing partners who consistently deliver strong pipeline, disciplined execution, and repeatable results.

Demand Partner of the Year: Lion Mountain

Delivery Partner of the Year: TTEC

AI Partner of the Year: Cresta

CX Partner of the Year: Opus Technology

Customer Outcome Awards: Celebrating partners who drive measurable business impact for customers using the Five9 platform.

AI-Elevated CX Partner of the Year: CDW

Most Trusted Expert Partner of the Year: TTEC

Best CX Partner Platform Innovator of the Year: BT Business

CX Partner Excellence Awards: Recognizing partners who exemplify outstanding collaboration, consistency, and leadership across the Five9 ecosystem.

Level AI

Intelisys

InferenceLabs9

Babble Cloud Limited

