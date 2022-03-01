Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7th at 2:25 PM Pacific Time.

A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than nine billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Five9, Inc.



Barry Zwarenstein



Chief Financial Officer



925-201-2000 ext. 5959



IR@five9.com

The Blueshirt Group for Five9, Inc.



Lisa Laukkanen



415-217-4967



Lisa@blueshirtgroup.com