Five Top Tips for Safe Travel This Summer From International SOS

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businesstravel–After two years of stringent COVID-19 travel restrictions, which have now largely eased, many are finally enjoying travel again and particularly during these summer months.

To ensure an enjoyable trip International SOS has outlined key requirements for travel abroad this summer. Airlines are bracing themselves for an even busier travel period. IATA recently released strong travel data from May this year which saw many key international route areas – including within Europe, and the Middle East-North America routes – having already surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels in terms of volume of travel. This is expected to increase as people will be on the move due to holidays, work trips, students returning home and then back to University and this guidance is designed to keep everyone safe and healthy this summer.

Top Tips for Summer Travel

Understand and monitor COVID-19 travel restrictions . For some countries restrictions are still in place, requirements include negative PCR tests, passenger locator forms and mask wearing on flights. Check the requirements of the country you are travelling to and from and monitor for any changes to requirements which may occur.

. For some countries restrictions are still in place, requirements include negative PCR tests, passenger locator forms and mask wearing on flights. Check the requirements of the country you are travelling to and from and monitor for any changes to requirements which may occur. Be aware of traveller targeted risks in the country you will be visiting as international visitors are common targets for pickpocketing and scams. Be careful with your valuables, be vigilant in crowded places and use authorised operators to book activities.

in the country you will be visiting as international visitors are common targets for pickpocketing and scams. Be careful with your valuables, be vigilant in crowded places and use authorised operators to book activities. Ahead of your visit familiarise yourself with transport options ; if you will be hiring a car understand car hire policies and road conditions and if you are opting for public transport understand the safety aspects involved. Plan your travel ahead of time and be aware of any local events which may cause additional traffic or delays/ crowding on public transport.

; if you will be hiring a car understand car hire policies and road conditions and if you are opting for public transport understand the safety aspects involved. Plan your travel ahead of time and be aware of any local events which may cause additional traffic or delays/ crowding on public transport. Predict and cater to your healthcare needs in advance, keep up to date with relevant vaccinations and prescriptions. Also familiarise yourself with how to access healthcare in the country you are visiting, in case you may need it.

in advance, keep up to date with relevant vaccinations and prescriptions. Also familiarise yourself with how to access healthcare in the country you are visiting, in case you may need it. To make your trip as carefree as possible ensure you are up to date with the latest developments and risks in the country you will be visiting. Keep yourself informed of the most up-to-date information relating to political, environmental and social events.

James Wood, Head of Security Solutions, International SOS comments: “With the expectation of a very busy summer travel season, it is important that relevant precautions are taken, and caution is needed when travelling. Travel restrictions require due diligence, but the good news is that they are certainly far more manageable than they were previously. Now it is very much the case of keeping up to date and informed, so you can travel between countries easily.

This summer is a time when employers can really step up and take their Duty of Care responsibilities seriously by providing up to date and relevant travel guidance to their workforce, empowering them to make considered and safe decisions when planning and undertaking travel in the coming months.”

To make international travel safer and easier for its clients International SOS offers support via ManagerView, an integrated workforce resilience platform that enables organisations to better monitor and understand how medical and security incidents around the world may impact their workforce.

ENDS

About the International SOS Group of Companies

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology, and medical, security and logistics expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, your organisation’s reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by 9,500 organisations, including the majority of the Fortune Global 500 as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. 13,000 multi-cultural security, medical, and logistics experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,000 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days.

Contacts

For further information contact:

Alexis Harding,



Head of Group PR and Communications, International SOS



M: +44 778 022 2292, E: alexis.harding@internationalsos.com