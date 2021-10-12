Five Star Senior Living Selects OnShift’s Workforce Management Software

OnShift’s Modern, Employee-Focused Solutions Support Five Star’s High Standard of Excellence in Senior Living

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OnShift®, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living, today announced that Five Star Senior Living Inc., one of the nation’s largest senior living providers, has selected OnShift’s workforce management software to optimize staffing and enhance employee experience for all of its team members.

In addition to OnShift’s technology innovation, Five Star selected OnShift based on their deep understanding of senior living providers and long-standing commitment to solving workforce challenges facing the industry. Through this partnership, Five Star will leverage OnShift’s Customer Success team to help drive technology optimization.

“ One of Five Star’s core values is to put people first and our partnership with OnShift truly demonstrates our commitment to employees and residents alike. OnShift’s focus on delivering an unparalleled employee experience leveraging technology and services supports Five Star’s high standard of excellence in service delivery,” stated Tom Brussard, Senior Vice President of Senior Living Operations, Five Star Senior Living. “ OnShift’s proven solutions, knowledgeable people and vision for the future are impressive.”

Five Star is in the process of rolling out OnShift’s workforce management technology to all of its senior living communities across the nation.

“ OnShift’s partnership with Five Star is based on a mutual vision and approach centered on enriching the lives of the senior living workforce,” stated Ray Desrochers, President and Chief Operating Officer, OnShift. “ We are thrilled to be an important part of Five Star’s workforce strategy and look forward to working together as they utilize OnShift’s next-generation workforce management solutions.”

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com.

