Five Companies Offering Location and Geospatial Intelligence Solutions Named IDC Innovators

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GIS–International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report profiling five companies offering location and geospatial intelligence solutions that assist enterprises in gathering information about real and digital worlds in dimensions that include space. The five companies are: CARTO, Capella Space, Inpixon, IQGeo and xyzt.ai.

The collection of location data is not new, but until recently location has not been central to most organizations’ data analytics and business intelligence efforts. As the amount of data gathered and analyzed has grown in recent years, it has become increasingly clear that location adds another critical dimension for analysis. With data volumes skyrocketing, new tools are being brought to bear to conduct these analyses and derive additional value from location and geospatial intelligence.

“The availability and applicability of location and geospatial intelligence are booming right now,” said Lynne Schneider, research director, Location and Geospatial Intelligence at IDC. “This is not an entirely new market, but the interest in this area had been largely concentrated with GIS professionals. As the use of location-enabled data moves more mainstream, we see a rapid increase in the need for location and geospatial data, mapping & navigation, location-enabled developer platforms and location analytics & visualization. There are really exciting developments in this space.”

The report, IDC Innovators: Location and Geospatial Intelligence, 2021 (IDC #US48224121), features five companies offering location and geospatial intelligence solutions that address the growing needs of organizations to gather, curate, analyze, and act on data with a location and/or geospatial component. The five companies are:

CARTO offers a location intelligence development platform with spatial data and tools that aims to help general data scientists and analysts become better able to utilize and extract value from location-enabled data.

offers a location intelligence development platform with spatial data and tools that aims to help general data scientists and analysts become better able to utilize and extract value from location-enabled data. Capella Space provides high-quality synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery and analytical tools that enable users to monitor geographic areas of interest at scale over time and automates activity and change analysis.

provides high-quality synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery and analytical tools that enable users to monitor geographic areas of interest at scale over time and automates activity and change analysis. Inpixon is a spatial intelligence platform that provides organizations with the tools to ingest, interpret, and integrate indoor data to support indoor mapping, positioning, security, and analytics for a variety of use cases.

is a spatial intelligence platform that provides organizations with the tools to ingest, interpret, and integrate indoor data to support indoor mapping, positioning, security, and analytics for a variety of use cases. IQGeo offers geospatial software designed to accelerate productivity and collaboration across sales, planning, design, construction, and maintenance processes for the telecommunications and utility industries.

offers geospatial software designed to accelerate productivity and across sales, planning, design, construction, and maintenance processes for the telecommunications and utility industries. xyzt.ai offers an analytic and visualization platform that is built to accommodate a high volume of data from a variety of sources (GPS, bluetooth, radar, etc.) along with the geospatial and temporal aspects of the data.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

For more information about IDC Innovators research, please contact Jen Melker at jmelker@idc.com.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

Contacts

Michael Shirer



press@idc.com

508-935-4200