Five Arctic Wolf Leaders Recognized by CRN as 2022 Women of the Channel

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named five Arctic Wolf leaders to its 2022 Women of the Channel list. Megan Flanagan, vice president, field and partner marketing, was named to its annual Women of the Channel Power 100 list, a subset of influential executive leaders chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. Alex Stanton, Katrina Lassegard, Katie Nemode, and Victoria Wiesner have also been named to the publication’s Women of the Channel list. Through strong business acumen, innovation and strategic thinking, these extraordinary individuals support partners and customers with exceptional leadership.

As a company with a differentiated channel partner-centric go-to market strategy, Arctic Wolf has built a robust presence in the cybersecurity channel community. The esteemed recognition for these five leaders highlights the company’s continued investment in building strong channel recruitment and partner enablement. With the Security Operations industry growing quickly, Arctic Wolf’s dedication to the channel has helped the company fuel innovation and grow its market share and global footprint.

For the first time, Flanagan was named as one of CRN’s Women of the Channel Power 100. The Power 100 list honors some of the most powerful women of the channel, chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise, and channel advocacy. This select group of distinguished leaders from channel-focused IT vendors has shown incredible dedication and leadership — going above and beyond with channel commitment — and are focused on inspiring their peers and driving the success of partners, customers, and the entire IT channel.

In addition to Flanagan being named to the Power 100 list, four other Arctic Wolf leaders were named to the Women of the Channel list for 2022, which honors the accomplishments and impact of these individuals in the IT channel. Arctic Wolf leaders on the list include:

Alex Stanton, director, channel marketing

Katrina Lassegard, regional vice president, CML sales

Katie Nemode, director, regional channels

Victoria Wiesner, distribution manager

The five leaders recognized as part of the 2022 Women of the Channel List, is the latest in a series of recognitions Arctic Wolf has received from CRN for its innovations in the channel community, which includes earning a 5-star rating in the 2022 Partner Program Guide, being named to the 2022 Security 100, and being named the Managed Detection and Response Product of the Year.

“Our channel-centric go-to market strategy has set us apart from other cybersecurity companies and truly highlights our commitment to our growing partner community,” said Bob Skelley, senior vice president, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. “We see the channel as a key pillar to our overall strategy and are focused on executing an effective channel strategy. The honor bestowed upon these five leaders further showcases their hard work and dedication to help ensure that our partners stay secure and successful.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list, including the Women of the Channel Power 100 list, will be featured in the June 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

