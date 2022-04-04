FitXR Partners with World’s Leading Exercise Researcher

Company Seeks to Further Its Fitness-First Mission Via Expert Collaboration

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FitXR, the immersive virtual fitness club, has partnered with Dr. Brendon Stubbs, PhD, who is objectively ranked as the world leading exercise researcher (2012-current) by ExpertScape. Dr. Stubbs has written world, European and national (UK) guidelines on promoting exercise in more than 650 academic papers. Dr. Stubbs’ research has directly influenced multiple World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, where he is currently a research advisor providing advice to mitigate the mental health impact of COVID-19 and associated lockdowns. Dr. Stubbs is recognized by the Web of Science as being in the top percentile from his field of over eight million researchers. He is also a senior Clinical Lecturer at King’s College London and visiting professor at Trinity College Dublin, Abertay University (Scotland) and the University of Toronto.

It’s no secret that the time people spend sedentary is increasing, particularly among younger generations. The WHO states that physical inactivity has been identified as the fourth leading risk factor for global mortality, causing an estimated 3.2 million deaths. FitXR is on a mission to help combat this global epidemic by making exercise more accessible to the masses.

FitXR is an inclusive fitness company who serves everyone by catering to all, including those who are brand new to fitness. In fact, about a third of FitXR members state that they were at the very start of their fitness journeys when joining FitXR. The company appeals to a wider range of people than just those who are already fitness-forward by making exercise feel like play, tapping into the flow-state one tends to achieve when playing group sports. Enjoying one’s workout is the key to forming more consistent habits. This is inherent when engaging with FitXR, and a true benefit of the VR fitness module.

Dr. Stubbs has seen firsthand the health complications that result from inactivity, and like FitXR, believes the solution is taking a personalized, preventative approach to changing sedentary lifestyles. Dr. Stubbs’ guidance and research will allow FitXR to take the company’s vision to the next level, delving into the efficacy and effectiveness of FitXR workouts. He will work with FitXR to ensure continued innovation and elevation of the FitXR offering. His insight will also broaden the already significant impact FitXR is having serving all customers across the activity spectrum.

“I’m thrilled to partner with FitXR as a scientific expert and data specialist advisor,” said Dr. Brendon Stubbs, PhD. “I’m completely aligned to the company’s goal of making fitness fun and inclusive for all, as I too believe this essential to create long term behavioral change. VR fitness, and FitXR specifically, can be a conduit to getting more people active, which leads to improved physical and mental well-being. I’m excited to join FitXR to further their fitness-first approach through tangible research findings and data to help improve lives.”

Dr. Stubbs holds a BSc (Hons) in Physiotherapy, MSc in Neurological Rehabilitation & PhD in Pain Medicine & Rehabilitation. His research has been cited globally by over 40,000 researchers to inform their work. Dr. Stubbs does up to 50 talks per year (World Economic Forum, Harvard and Oxford, amongst others) and currently leads/oversees an active research portfolio in excess of 13 million dollars. His research has expanded substantially beyond academic/policy and has been covered by media worldwide, including such noted outlets as BBC News, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Men’s Health, Women’s Health and Stylist. He has also been featured on many world-famous podcasts.

“FitXR has always sought to collaborate with experts in their fields, so we’re super excited to welcome Dr. Stubbs to the team,” said Sam Cole, CEO & Co-Founder, FitXR. “Dr. Stubbs is the most credible exercise researcher in the world. His contributions will be integral to how we shape and evolve FitXR moving forward, working to bring more users into the fold to continue to battle the growing health crisis that is the sedentary lifestyle.”

