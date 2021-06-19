Home Business Wire Fitbit Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early Fitbit Sense, Versa, Charge &...
Fitbit Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early Fitbit Sense, Versa, Charge & More Fitness Watch Savings Ranked by The Consumer Post

Save on Fitbit watch deals at the Prime Day sale, together with the best early Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2, Inspire, Alta, & Sense discounts.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the best early Fitbit Charge, Versa, Sense deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring Charge 4 & 3, Versa special edition, Alta fitness tracker & more sales. Shop the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to view hundreds more upcoming and active deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fitbit devices largely revolve around a specific niche — fitness. As such, its lineup of smartwatches and fitness trackers put a premium on exercise modes, heart rate monitoring, and fitness metrics. The Fitbit Versa 3 is its best smartwatch yet, offering hardware upgrades from the Versa 2, along with enhanced 24/7 activity tracking. It also comes with built-in GPS and workout intensity mapping. On the other hand, those who want more advanced health tools can consider the Fitbit Sense with its SpO2 monitoring, EDA scanner, and ECG app. If you need a fitness wearable but can do without most smart features, then the Fitbit Charge 4, 3, and Fitbit Inspire trackers are great options as well.

