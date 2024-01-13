Fisker Showcases Award-Winning Fisker Ocean SUV at Consumer Electronics Show in Partnership With Panasonic

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVs—Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, concluded a successful week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with audio partner Panasonic.









The Fisker Pulse powered by ELS STUDIO 3D® PREMIUM AUDIO system provides a bespoke, premium audio experience in the Fisker Ocean One launch edition and Fisker Extreme SUV. With 575 watts of power and 15 speakers, Fisker Pulse offers customers studio-quality sound in their vehicles. Nine speakers are hidden beneath the Ocean’s interior materials, creating a clean appearance, while four speakers are mounted in the headliner to achieve a surround sound effect. Four subwoofers provide robust bass without distortion. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America has developed the system with guidance from Grammy-award-winning producer Elliot Scheiner.

In additional to providing Fisker Ocean owners with a best-in-class listening experience, Fisker and Panasonic Automotive were able to achieve a sustainability focused design through their collaboration. Neodymium magnet circuit designs have been used to reduce the overall weight of each individual speaker in the system by 30-60% while drawing an estimated 60% less energy than a typical audio system with similar acoustic output.

The Ocean was featured at the Panasonic booth during CES, where it drew the attention of numerous attendees who explored the vehicle and enjoyed audio demos. The annual technology focused trade event ran from January 9-12.

To date, Fisker has delivered over 5,000 all-electric Ocean SUVs in the US, Canada, and Europe. In the US, the Ocean has an EPA range of 360 mi 1, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class 2. The Fisker Ocean has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV, uses over 110 lbs. of recycled and bio-based materials, is built at a carbon-neutral facility, and integrates rooftop solar panels, adding up to 1,500 miles/year of range 3.

1 EPA estimated range. Mid-size SUVs. Measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

2 Mid-size SUVs in comparable price segment.

3 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kWh/m2/day and steady commuter driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

