Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVsFisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced today it will webcast its participation in a “Fireside Chat” at an upcoming investor conference.

Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fisker, will speak at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 9:00 to 9:40 a.m. PT and will be available via webcast. To access the event, please go to the Events & Presentations page of Fisker’s investor relations (IR) website by clicking here. The specific registration link will be available on that page closer to the time of the event.

The event is timed in conjunction with the 2021 CES conference, where Fisker Ocean will be on display and the company will detail the state-of-the-art sensor suite that underpins its Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS) safety features. Fisker Ocean remains on-track for start of production and deliveries in November 2022, now less than 11 months away.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s strategy and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker’s limited operating history; Fisker’s ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker’s ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker’s inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker’s inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, under the heading “Risk Factors,” filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contacts

Fisker Inc.

Dan Galves, VP, Investor Relations

dgalves@fiskerinc.com
investors@fiskerinc.com

Simon Sproule, SVP, Communications

310.374.6177

Fisker@GoDRIVEN360.com

Rebecca Lindland, Director, Communications

rlindland@fiskerinc.com

