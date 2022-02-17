Home Business Wire Fisker Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

Fisker Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire
  • Q4 2021 and year end 2021 operating results in-line with expectations, further establishing Fisker’s track-record of spending visibility and discipline.
  • Fisker Ocean unveil in November 2021 illustrated multiple class-leading, customer-facing features, which forms a platform for brand-building and demand-generation activities that are showing significant traction.
  • Ocean reservations total more than 30,000 as of February 14, 2022, including 1,600 fleet reservations. 2022YTD retail reservation pace has increased more than 400% versus FY2021.
  • PEAR reservations now open to retail customers following strong customer outreach and potential for a near-term order from a large commercial customer.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVs–Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) — passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions — today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.


“2022 has kicked off at an amazing pace, with continued laser focus on delivery of the Fisker Ocean as priority one. We are now into the next-level prototype build phase and progressing through our vehicle testing and certification plan. Our extremely dedicated and focused team is working closely with all our suppliers to stay on track to deliver the first Fisker Oceans this year in November. Amid global semiconductor and other supply constraints, we work regularly in collaboration with key partners to identify and mitigate any issues,” stated Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fisker.

“As the Fisker Ocean is heading towards production, it’s time for us to plan for a future of rapid growth. After many requests from potential customers (both retail and commercial) and completion of design and engineering phase 1, we decided to open reservations for the 2024 Fisker PEAR. This is a completely differentiated product, designed and engineered to reinvent urban mobility,” Fisker added.

“Our philosophy is that every vehicle that Fisker produces must be class-leading in multiple customer-facing areas and we are highly confident that we will achieve that with Fisker Ocean in terms of range, overall driving performance dynamics, and central display innovation. Today we released details on a global industry-leading warranty for the Fisker Ocean, right from launch, to show our confidence in the build quality, technology quality and overall durability of the Fisker Ocean. The acceleration of reservations for the Ocean clearly shows that people are discovering that the Ocean has features that no one else is offering in its price segment. Based on our in-house data analytics, we’ve seen a very positive customer reaction to the Fisker Ocean’s design and an enthusiastic response to its sustainability credentials,” Fisker said.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:

  • Disciplined cash deployment planning and processes resulted in strong year-end cash balance of $1.2bn, sufficient to fund the production launch of Fisker Ocean in November 2022. Overall FY2021 non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Capital Expenditures was $458M, modestly favorable to guidance provided in the Q3 2021 earnings release due to timing of Capital Expenditure billing.
  • Revealed the production-intent version of the Fisker Ocean at the LA Auto Show on November 17, 2021. Achieved goal of multiple class-leading features, including range, performance dynamics, and central display size and rotation.
  • Began production of next-level prototypes at the Fisker Ocean assembly facility. We will soon have the capability to produce two prototypes per day to support our comprehensive test and validation program for global certification.
  • Joined the UN Global Compact, committing to an annual progress report and complementing our ongoing alignment with the UN sustainable development goals. Additional ESG-related initiatives included publication of Fisker’s Labor and Human Rights Policy and continued progress on a Lifecycle Analysis of Fisker Ocean adhering to ISO standards.

Recent Updates:

  • Affirming the expected timing plan for Fisker Ocean start-of-production on November 17, 2022.
  • Showcased the Fisker Ocean advanced driver-assistance systems (“ADAS”) features at CES, offering state-of-the-art safety to drivers and passengers. Called Fisker Intelligent Pilot, the ADAS platform integrates four types of sensors: an industry-leading surround-view camera suite, a camera-based driver-monitoring system, ultrasonic technology, and a Digital-Imaging Radar System that Fisker expects to be first to market when the Fisker Ocean begins production in November 2022.
  • Released details on the Fisker Ocean warranty here which we believe includes the longest coverage period of any electric vehicle in the Ocean’s segment (both comprehensive and powertrain).
  • Nominated JP Morgan Chase in North America and Santander in Europe as Fisker’s retail financing partners to provide competitive vehicle loan offers to Fisker customers at the point of sale.
  • Fisker Ocean reservations are over 30,000 as of February 14, 2022 (net of cancellations), including 1,600 fleet reservations (we recently received an incremental 200 unit order from ServiceNow). This compares to 18,600 (including 1,400 fleet) as of our Q3 2021 earnings call in November 2021. The net daily retail reservation rate in 2022 year-to-date has increased more than 400% compared to FY2021 and is on an annualized pace of over 55,000.
  • Based on a survey of a subset of reservation holders conducted by Fisker in December 2021, 19% plan to order Ocean Sport, 38% Ocean Ultra, and 43% Ocean Extreme / One. This implies an initial average selling price (“ASP”) of approximately $56,000, excluding options and delivery fee. It also suggests that current reservations have an indicative future gross revenue value of approximately $1.7 billion based on the more than 30,000 reservations.
  • Completed concept phase for Fisker PEAR. We anticipate PEAR will be manufactured in Ohio, USA at an annual volume of a minimum of 250,000 per year after full ramp-up.
  • Currently in discussions with potentially large-volume commercial customers for incremental Ocean and PEAR reservations.
  • Employee recruitment continued at strong pace, with headcount rising to 396 full-time employees as of February 14, 2022 from 327 as of December 31, 2021 and 101 as of December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $1.20 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • Loss from operations totaled $133.4 million, including $1.5 million of stock-based compensation expense.
  • Net loss totaled $138.4 million and $0.47 loss per share.
  • Net cash used in operating activities totaled $140.9 million and cash paid for capital expenditures totaled $52.6 million.
  • Weighted average shares outstanding totaled 296.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

2022 Business Outlook

The following information reflects Fisker’s expectations for key non-GAAP operating expenses and capital expenditures for the full-year 2022. Fisker is projecting the total of these items to be within a range of $715 million to $790 million.

Expense item

 

 

 

USD, millions

Research & Development (Non-GAAP)1

 

 

 

$ 330 – 380

Selling, General, and Administrative (Non-GAAP)1

 

 

 

$ 105 – 120

Total Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)1

 

 

 

$ 435 – 500

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures

 

 

 

$ 280 – 290

1Excludes stock-based compensation expense. A reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP amount is not provided as the quantification of stock-based compensation excluded from the non-GAAP measure, which may be significant, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. The Non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price volatilities that are not currently ascertainable.

Conference Call Information

Fisker Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today, February 16, 2022. The live audio webcast, along with supplemental information, will be accessible on Fisker’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fiskerinc.com. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release and the accompanying tables references certain non-generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations, non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense, non-GAAP research and development expense and non-GAAP total operating expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from their directly comparable GAAP financial measures due to adjustments made to exclude stock-based compensation expense. None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Fisker believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about Fisker in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures Fisker uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Fisker’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Disclosure Information

Fisker uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. It also uses various social media channels as a means of disclosing information about Fisker and its products to its customers, investors and the public (e.g., @fiskerinc, @fiskerofficial, #fiskerinc, #henrikfisker and #fisker on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn). Accordingly, investors should monitor Fisker’s investor relations website and social media channels in addition to following Fisker’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.Fiskerinc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer and statements regarding Fisker’s future performance under ” 2022 Business Outlook,” the reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, which are subject to completion of Fisker’s internal review, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the completion of procedures and internal controls associated with Fisker’s year-end financial reporting, including all the customary reviews, external audit and approvals; Fisker’s limited operating history; Fisker’s ability to enter into additional agreements, as necessary, with Magna, Foxconn, or other original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; the risk that OEM and supply partners experience supply chain shortages for Fisker vehicle components now or in the future; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker’s ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker’s inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker’s inability to develop a sales distribution network; the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Fisker Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 
Three Months Ended Dec 31, Years Ended Dec 31,

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 
Revenue

$

41

 

$

 

$

106

 

$

 

Costs of goods sold

 

40

 

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

1

 

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

 
Operating costs and expenses:
General and administrative

 

18,400

 

 

14,216

 

 

42,413

 

 

22,272

 

Research and development

 

115,049

 

 

17,089

 

 

286,857

 

 

21,052

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

133,449

 

 

31,305

 

 

329,270

 

 

43,324

 

 
Loss from operations

 

(133,448

)

 

(31,305

)

 

(329,251

)

 

(43,324

)

 
Other income (expense):
Other income (expense)

 

(304

)

 

(67

)

 

(402

)

 

(52

)

Interest income

 

212

 

 

66

 

 

627

 

 

79

 

Interest expense

 

(4,399

)

 

(284

)

 

(6,546

)

 

(1,610

)

Changes in fair value – embedded derivative

 

 

 

(56,008

)

 

(138,436

)

 

(85,417

)

Foreign currency gain (loss)

 

(492

)

 

198

 

 

2,666

 

 

320

 

Total other income (expense)

 

(4,984

)

 

(56,095

)

 

(142,091

)

 

(86,680

)

 
Net loss

$

(138,432

)

$

(87,400

)

$

(471,342

)

$

(130,004

)

 
Basic and Diluted net loss per share

$

(0.47

)

$

(0.39

)

$

(1.61

)

$

(0.96

)

Basic and Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

296,706,320

 

 

223,116,142

 

 

292,004,136

 

 

135,034,921

 

Fisker Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 
As of December 31:

 

2021

 

2020

Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,202,439

$

991,158

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

30,423

 

9,872

Total current assets

 

1,232,862

 

1,001,030

 
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net

 

85,643

 

945

Right of use asset, net

 

18,285

 

2,548

Other non-current assets

 

24,637

 

1,329

Intangible asset

 

231,525

 

58,041

Total noncurrent assets

 

360,090

 

62,863

Total assets

$

1,592,952

$

1,063,893

 
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

28,143

$

5,159

Accrued expenses

 

79,634

 

7,408

Lease liabilities (short term)

 

4,552

 

655

Total current liabilities

 

112,329

 

13,222

 
Non-current liabilities:
Customer deposits

 

6,300

 

3,527

Warrants liability

 

 

138,102

Lease liabilities

 

14,933

 

1,912

Convertible notes

 

659,348

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

680,581

 

143,541

Total liabilities

 

792,910

 

156,763

 
Stockholder’s equity (deficit)

 

800,042

 

907,130

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,592,952

$

1,063,893

Fisker Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 
Three Months Ended Dec 31, Years Ended Dec 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from Operating Activities
Net loss

$

(138,432

)

$

(87,400

)

$

(471,341

)

$

(130,004

)

Stock-based comp

 

1,544

 

 

377

 

 

5,622

 

 

711

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

301

 

 

51

 

 

699

 

 

77

 

Accretion of debt issuance costs

 

219

 

 

519

 

 

373

 

 

1,610

 

Change in fair value of derivatives

 

 

 

56,007

 

 

138,436

 

 

85,416

 

Reclassification of expensed payments made to arrangers of convertible security

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,500

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

28

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities

 

(5,644

)

 

204

 

 

23,835

 

 

394

 

Other operating activities

 

1,117

 

 

149

 

 

1,107

 

 

262

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(140,895

)

 

(30,066

)

 

(301,269

)

 

(38,006

)

 
Cash flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of long-lived assets

 

(52,557

)

 

(452

)

 

(134,387

)

 

(676

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(52,557

)

 

(452

)

 

(134,387

)

 

(676

)

 
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of bridge notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,372

 

Proceeds from convertible notes / equity security

 

 

 

 

 

667,500

 

 

46,500

 

Payments for debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(8,523

)

 

 

Payments for capped call option

 

 

 

 

 

(96,788

)

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of warrants/stock options

 

 

 

 

 

89,023

 

 

 

Proceeds from recapitalization of Spartan shares, net of redemptions and issuance costs

 

 

976,695

 

 

976,023

 

Payments for stock issuance costs and redemption of unexercised warrants

 

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

457

 

 

4

 

 

5,616

 

 

87

 

Payments to tax authorities for statutory tax withholdings

 

(4,977

)

 

 

 

(9,869

)

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

(4,520

)

 

976,699

 

 

646,937

 

 

1,027,982

 

 
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(197,972

)

 

946,182

 

 

211,281

 

 

989,300

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

1,400,411

 

 

44,976

 

 

991,158

 

 

1,858

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,202,439

 

$

991,158

 

$

1,202,439

 

$

991,158

 

GAAP Loss from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss from Operations

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Years Ended Dec. 31,

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

GAAP Loss from operations

$

(133,448

)

 

(31,305

)

$

(329,251

)

 

(43,324

)

Add: stock-based compensation

 

1,544

 

 

377

 

 

5,622

 

 

711

 

 
Non-GAAP Adjusted loss from operations

$

(131,904

)

$

(30,928

)

$

(323,629

)

$

(42,613

)

Source: Fisker Inc.

Contacts

Fisker Inc.

Dan Galves, VP, Investor Relations

investors@fiskerinc.com

Matthew Debord, Senior Director, Communications, Strategy & Storytelling

Fisker@GoDRIVEN360.com

Articoli correlati

Enpro Increases Quarterly Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, a 4% increase...
Continua a leggere

SciPlay to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 and Host an Earnings Conference Call Before Market Open...

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth...
Continua a leggere

Thermo Scientific Centrios HX Offers Precise Circuit Edit Solution for Fast Prototyping

Business Wire Business Wire -
Advanced semiconductor circuit edit system enables customers to quickly resolve preproduction design flaws and maintain device integrity and function HILLSBORO,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Enpro Increases Quarterly Dividend

Business Wire