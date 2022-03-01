Home Business Wire Fiserv to Host Investor Briefing on Merchant Acceptance
Fiserv to Host Investor Briefing on Merchant Acceptance

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will host an investor briefing focused on its Merchant Acceptance segment, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. CT.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud- based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Britt Zarling

Fiserv, Inc.

britt.zarling@fiserv.com

Shub Mukherjee

Fiserv, Inc.

shub.mukherjee@fiserv.com

