Fiserv Innovates to Move Up FORTUNE 500 Ranking

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been named to the FORTUNE® 500, the sixth consecutive year Fiserv has appeared on the magazine’s annual ranking and ultimate business scorecard.

Fiserv is placed 205 for 2021, a rise of more than 100 positions from 2020, among U.S. companies ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Fiserv also has the 99th highest market value among the FORTUNE 500, as of March 31, 2021. During a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, this rise in the rankings reflects the vision of Fiserv leadership and continuing drive of associates to innovate to better serve clients.

“The past year has presented a unique set of challenges that transformed the world in a short space of time,” said Fiserv President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano. “I am proud of how our associates adapted to a new way of working to support our clients in keeping their operations running. We are committed to earning our clients’ trust every day to deliver the solutions and services their customers need.”

FORTUNE 500 companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated in and operate in the U.S., and file financial statements with a government agency. The complete list of the 2021 FORTUNE 500 can be viewed at fortune.com/fortune500.

In February 2021 FORTUNE named Fiserv one of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, a designation the company has attained for eight consecutive years.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

From FORTUNE ©2021 FORTUNE Media IP Limited. FORTUNE and FORTUNE 500 are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Fiserv.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover™ cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

