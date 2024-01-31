Fiserv Earns Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies Distinction

Global fintech leader recognized for exceptional leadership across all admirable attributes; innovation, people management, CSR, long-term investment value, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness among top rated

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, announced today that the company has again been named to the prestigious list of Fortune® “World’s Most Admired Companies™”. This ranking recognizes highly regarded and successful organizations that stand out among their peers for overall corporate reputation.





One of the company’s most admired attributes is innovation, recognition of its ongoing commitment to clients to deliver a differentiated portfolio of technology solutions. Innovation was featured as one of six most admired marks for Fiserv, underscoring the company’s exceptional leadership in people management, corporate social responsibility, long-term investment value, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Quality of management, financial soundness and use of corporate assets rounded out the score, a testament to the strength of Fiserv, as no attribute for the company rated below a 3 out of a possible 9. The company ranked second overall in the Financial Data Services category.

“Over four decades, we’ve been committed to delivering excellence on behalf of our clients, and creating value for them as a trusted partner in a constantly changing business and technology environment,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “This recognition reflects the commitment of our people and their dedication to earning our clients’ trust every day.”

For nine of the last 10 years, Fiserv has been recognized as a World’s Most Admired Company, a powerful proof point of its longstanding industry leadership and commitment to clients, shareholders and associates.

To identify the World’s Most Admired Companies, Fortune partnered with Korn Ferry to ask more than 3,700 senior executives, outside directors, and industry and securities analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, analyzing 657 companies across 52 industries and 28 countries. Criteria include corporate social responsibility, financial soundness, global competitiveness, innovation, long-term investment value, people management, quality of management, quality of products and services, and use of corporate assets. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be recognized.

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Contacts

Media Relations:

Mark Jelfs



Senior Manager, Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



+1 262-737-8244



mark.jelfs@fiserv.com

Additional Contact:

Ann S. Cave



Vice President, External Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



+1 678-325-9435



ann.cave@fiserv.com