Fiserv Designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Company earns a perfect score in ranking, reflecting commitment to a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, received a top score of 100 for the second consecutive year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., and how CEI-rated companies with global operations, including Fiserv, are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Fiserv satisfied all of the CEI’s criteria to earn a 100 percent ranking and designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“Fiserv creates and nurtures an inclusive culture, one where everyone can come to work each day and be at their best because they know they are valued,” said Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv. “Continuing recognition in HRC Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index underscores our ongoing commitment to inclusion and equality across our diverse global workforce.”

“We encourage our associates to bring their authentic selves to work each day,” said Anthony Marino, Chief Human Resources Officer at Fiserv. “A diversity of people leads to a diversity of ideas, creates opportunity for professional and personal growth, and equips our teams with the perspective we need to best serve our clients.”

Fiserv is committed to creating a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace that celebrates originality and inspires innovation. ​​​The company’s policies are intended to foster a culture of inclusivity, and Fiserv Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) enable associates to engage and create positive impact inside and outside the company. Through its LGBTQ Leadership Council, Unity, Fiserv creates an open forum for LGBTQ+ associates and allies to exchange ideas, resources and information and participate in professional development, networking and volunteer opportunities inside and outside of the company.

Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500 and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

