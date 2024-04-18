Fiserv Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlights Progress on Commitment to Sustainable Business

Positive steps taken to Empower People, Advance Communities and Society, Champion Responsible Business Practices and Invest in Sustainable Systems

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today published the 2023 Fiserv Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, providing insight into the evolution of its CSR program and an update on progress against its four strategic pillars — Empower People, Advance Communities and Society, Champion Responsible Business Practices and Invest in Sustainable Systems. During the year, Fiserv advanced its efforts in each of these areas, which play an important role in the company’s continued business success and inform how it operates every day.





“At Fiserv we are delivering sustainable programs that create a welcoming environment for our associates and drive positive impacts for our clients, partners and communities,” said Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv. “We continue to move our CSR programming forward, creating value and impact with a commitment to sustainable business, community engagement and philanthropy.”

Highlights from the 2023 Fiserv Corporate Social Responsibility Report include:

Empower People

Fiserv is committed to diverse representation at all levels of the organization. In 2023, 40% of its global workforce was female. In the U.S. 44% of the workforce was female and 39% was diverse in race or ethnicity, with diversity in leadership increasing from 44% to 46%.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) within Fiserv continue to generate engagement and career growth, with membership across the company’s eight ERGs growing to more than 8,000 globally in 2023. Fiserv associates champion the company as a great place to work, with 21% of external U.S. hires in 2023 originating from associate referrals.

Advance Communities and Society

Fiserv provides clients and their customers with innovative product offerings that increase financial inclusion, improve the ease of doing business and support the payments ecosystem. In 2023, Fiserv worked to make Clover devices more accessible by establishing protocols for building accessible web pages and creating a web chat feature that works with assistive technology. The company is also piloting the production of “notched” cards that can help blind or partially sighted customers identify a debit or credit card by touch and orient it correctly for payment.

Fiserv works with community partners to support social entrepreneurship, service members transitioning to the private sector, women in technology, university and community college engagement, and STEM education.

Fiserv partners with Girl Scouts of the USA, funding Cookie Business badges and supporting entrepreneurship programming in councils across the country. The company also developed FIN Future Techies, a STEM education program for students in grades 5 through 8, allowing students to experience the fintech world through hands-on sessions with distinguished engineers and experts on-site at Fiserv. The pilot program received the New Jersey Catalyst of Education Award.

Champion Responsible Business Practices

Strong corporate governance creates the foundation for the company’s responsible business practices and is embedded throughout the organization. Among the many programs in which Fiserv is involved, Fiserv is proud to support organizations that seek to disrupt and stop human crimes such as human trafficking, child sexual exploitation and senior financial exploitation. Fiserv is a steering committee member of the Financial Coalition Against Child Sexual Exploitation (FCACSE), and jointly developed and currently co-chairs the FCACSE Rapid Response program.

In addition, the company is an active member of the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council (FSSCC) – an industry-led, non-profit organization that coordinates critical infrastructure and homeland security activities within the financial services industries.

Invest in Sustainable Systems

Fiserv continues to strive to reduce the climate impact of its operations, and this year’s report contains the company’s first GHG emissions goal.

Furthering the company’s commitment to green building design principles, offices in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey and Dublin, Ireland received LEED Platinum certification, with LEED certification also being pursued for the new Fiserv global headquarters in Milwaukee.

In 2023, Institutional Investor recognized the company for its corporate social responsibility efforts, naming Fiserv a top ESG performer in the Payments, Processing and IT Services sector – a first for the company.

Learn more about the Fiserv Corporate Social Responsibility program and download the 2023 Fiserv Corporate Social Responsibility Report at www.fiserv.com/en/about-fiserv/corporate-social-responsibility.html.

