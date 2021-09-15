Fiserv and GalaxE.Solutions Bring Additional Tech Jobs, Training to Milwaukee

City’s underserved communities will benefit from expansion of workforce and community development via “Outsource to Milwaukee”

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EthnicallyDiverse—Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions based in Brookfield, Wis., and GalaxE.Solutions, a transformational technology services company, are collaborating to create local job opportunities through the GalaxE “Outsource to Milwaukee®” program. The program is focused on the creation of technology jobs, including high-value, long-term positions in digital development, and engages in broad outreach to recruit and train a culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse and inclusive workforce.

GalaxE is supporting hundreds of new mobile development jobs in Milwaukee. With demand for all things digital continuing to grow exponentially, working with GalaxE is one of several ways that Fiserv is able to scale to meet demand for talent in this area.

“Our partnership with GalaxE reflects our ongoing commitment to help build a diverse pool of talent in our company’s home base of southeast Wisconsin,” said Byron Vielehr, Chief Digital and Data Officer at Fiserv. “Mobile development is a rapidly-growing employment sector and a highly transferable skill in building careers. In working with GalaxE, we’ve been impressed with the quality of work.”

“Milwaukee is a tremendous city in which to live and work, with access to talent, top academic institutions, and tremendous opportunities for local workforce development,” said Tim Bryan, CEO, GalaxE.Solutions. “Our partnership with Fiserv once again demonstrates how – through innovation, transformational technology, and a well-trained local workforce – we can deliver world-class technology solutions with a diverse, local workforce.”

Fiserv believes companies can be a platform for good and is actively engaged in moving its hometown forward. In 2020 the company launched the Fiserv Back2Business program to help minority-owned small businesses recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Fiserv has presented nearly 200 Milwaukee-area minority-owned small businesses with financial grants, technology, and consulting as part of the program while providing investment into community partners including Sherman Phoenix, African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. Fiserv also supports Milwaukee-based nonprofit SHARP Literacy, with a focus on helping students build financial intelligence and entrepreneurial readiness.

Milwaukee is one of six Outsource to™ cities in the rapidly expanding Outsource to America® program. GalaxE’s GxFource® digitization service offerings along with Outsource to America® combines the delivery of world-class technology solutions with local delivery teams and workforce development in American cities. This enables American corporations’ digitization initiatives and achieves diversity goals and urban revitalization.

About GalaxE.Solutions

GalaxE.Solutions, Inc., is a leading provider of software services and IT business support systems. With more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare, retail, and financial industries the company is a full-service professional technology consulting firm focused on improving client competitiveness, efficiency, and optimized business results. In addition to its corporate headquarters and primary delivery center in Somerset, New Jersey, GalaxE.Solutions have North American offices and delivery centers in Detroit, Hartford, New York, Milwaukee, Nashville, St. Louis, and Toronto, Canada. Other locations include Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Noida, India as well as the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Belgium, Brazil, China, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. For more information about GalaxE.Solutions and its portfolio of services including GxFource®, its proprietary enterprise Transformation as a Platform, visit Galaxe.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500 and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

