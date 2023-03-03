<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
FiscalNote to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 28, 2023

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it will report financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 prior to market open.

FiscalNote will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 28, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. To access the live call, dial (888) 660-6510 for the U.S. or Canada, or (929) 203-0882 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada with the conference ID 1271923. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the events page of the Investor Relations section of FiscalNote’s website at https://investors.fiscalnote.com/, where a recording will also be archived and accessible.

An audio replay of this conference call will be available through April 28, 2023 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 for the U.S. or Canada, or 1-647-362-9199 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada, and entering 1271923.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

