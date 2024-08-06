FiscalNote Announces New AI-powered Enhancements for Fireside – the Industry-leading All-in-one Constituent Relationship Management SaaS Platform

Fireside Unveils Advanced AI Feature to Revolutionize Legislative Inbox Management – Enhancing Safety, Efficiency, and Responsiveness of Legislative Offices by Prioritizing Critical Constituent Communications

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking AI sorting feature in its Fireside platform designed to optimize and modernize how legislative offices manage, prioritize, and streamline constituent communications delivered to their email inboxes.





Leveraging FiscalNote’s advanced AI tools and expertise, Fireside’s new feature provides an instant solution to the massive and time-consuming challenge of managing the 30,000 constituent messages legislative offices receive on average each year – while also providing the tools to quickly identify and separate messages with threats or self-harm language.

Fireside’s new AI sorting feature empowers users with the ability to prioritize constituent messages based on their significance, ensuring critical communications are promptly addressed. In the event a legislator’s office receives an email that explicitly mentions a threat of violence, Fireside’s AI sorting feature immediately alerts and flags this message as high-priority – equipping the legislator’s team with the ability to inform law enforcement, reassess security measures, and ultimately protect the safety of the legislator, staff, and the public.

Using the power of large language models (LLMs), the AI sorting feature evaluates each incoming message for urgency and content, categorizing them into four primary ranks:

Threats to the legislator or emails indicating self-harm Casework and personal constituent issues requiring immediate attention Meeting requests with the legislator or office General topic-related messages, constituting the bulk of messages

Key Benefits of Fireside’s AI Sorting

Enhanced Workflow Management: Streamlines the management of legislative inboxes by automatically sorting and prioritizing messages, allowing staff to ensure all constituent messages are addressed in a timely manner.

Streamlines the management of legislative inboxes by automatically sorting and prioritizing messages, allowing staff to ensure all constituent messages are addressed in a timely manner. Transparency and Accuracy: Includes an info button for each sorted message, providing users with insight into the rationale behind its prioritization. Users can also report miscategorized messages to refine and optimize ongoing AI sorting accuracy.

Includes an info button for each sorted message, providing users with insight into the rationale behind its prioritization. Users can also report miscategorized messages to refine and optimize ongoing AI sorting accuracy. Seamless Integration: Complements existing communication, casework, and constituent relations tools within the Fireside ecosystem, ensuring a smooth addition to the platform’s capabilities.

Complements existing communication, casework, and constituent relations tools within the Fireside ecosystem, ensuring a smooth addition to the platform’s capabilities. Efficiency and Responsiveness: By using Fireside’s AI sorting feature, lawmakers and their staff can increase the effectiveness and efficiency of office communications, improving the relationship between legislators and constituents and building a deeper sense of trust and confidence in public sector institutions and their ability to deliver results and solutions more rapidly.

“FiscalNote is uniquely positioned to deploy our expertise in AI and the use of LLMs to enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of the public sector for the benefit of lawmakers, their staff, and their constituents,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “Delivering results through enhanced communications helps strengthen the critical relationship between our elected representatives and the people they serve, reinforcing trust in our public institutions and the services they provide. We are excited to integrate these new AI enhancements into Fireside to help our customers meet the challenge of managing and prioritizing the large volume of inbound constituent messages they face every day. Further, these features provide yet another example of FiscalNote bringing impactful new AI features to existing products for the benefit of our customers.”

About Fireside

Fireside (Part of FiscalNote) is the premier all-in-one constituent relationship management (CRM) platform built for Federal, State, and Local governments. Our automated mailroom, relational database, mobile-ready newsletters, and casework hub are fully and seamlessly integrated, so all tools are accessible in a single, comprehensive platform designed to strengthen the ties between citizens and their government. Fireside’s efficient and collaborative platform empowers our customers to focus on what matters most — building stronger, more proactive relationships with constituents. Fireside was acquired by FiscalNote in May 2021.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leader in policy and global intelligence. By uniquely combining data, technology, and insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Dragonfly, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

