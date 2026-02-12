FiscalNote Announces Major Expansion Into Political Prediction Markets

Unveils Political Predictions Preview Site

Enters Into Strategic Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Prediction Market Technology Company 365Prediction

Engages Industry-Leading Expert Dr. Laila Mintas to Support Go-to-Market Execution

Targets a Rapidly Scaling Opportunity as Prediction Market Trading Volumes and Adoption Continue to Accelerate

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), a global leader in AI-driven policy and regulatory intelligence, today announced a major expansion into the rapidly growing political prediction market, a category attracting increased attention as interest in outcome-based forecasting accelerates. The Company has introduced a preview experience at PoliticalPredictions.com, highlighting its plans to establish a presence across multiple layers of the political prediction ecosystem, leveraging the Company’s distinctive portfolio of relevant datasets, advanced AI capabilities, policy-focused customers, and deep domain expertise.

“Prediction markets are rapidly emerging as a powerful new way to understand, anticipate, and engage with outcomes across a wide range of domains,” said Josh Resnik, President & CEO of FiscalNote. “As public interest in politics and policy decisions accelerates, this category is poised to reshape how political insight is formed, shared, and acted upon, extending well beyond traditional audiences. With this expansion into prediction markets, FiscalNote is positioning itself to define this space over time, bringing its policy intelligence, data sets, and expertise into a category that is still taking shape. We see a significant opportunity to build new, differentiated businesses at the intersection of policy, data, and public decision-making.”

The addressable opportunity for political prediction markets is expanding rapidly as market-based forecasting gains mainstream attention and adoption. Growth across prediction markets more broadly has been driven by rising consumer interest in outcome-based insights, with monthly trading volumes in the billions of dollars and surging participation around major events — including record activity tied to the Super Bowl — highlighting the rapid expansion of event-driven forecasting markets. As prediction-based engagement extends beyond traditional domains such as sports into political and policy outcomes, regulatory frameworks are beginning to provide clearer pathways for lawful innovation, creating opportunity for added scale across an expanding set of use cases. These dynamics create a timely opportunity to bring credible, policy-informed insight to an emerging category that is increasingly shaping how outcomes are anticipated and understood.

To further strengthen its position as it enters this market, FiscalNote has engaged leading experts in prediction markets, regulation, and market design. FiscalNote has appointed Dr. Laila Mintas, an authority in the design, regulation and commercialization of prediction markets, as a Strategic Advisor for this initiative. Dr. Mintas brings more than two decades of hands-on experience building and advising regulated betting and prediction platforms, with a track record spanning sports, iGaming, and digital markets. Her background includes global senior executive and advisory roles, including leadership roles at Sportradar (SRAD), FIFA, and CONCACAF. With Dr. Mintas’s extensive experience in market design, regulatory engagement, and platform launch and scale, she will advise FiscalNote on market credibility, regulatory considerations, and go-to-market strategy as it develops its political prediction offerings.

“I’m excited to support FiscalNote as it enters this compelling new market,” said Dr. Laila Mintas, Strategic Advisor to FiscalNote. “Prediction markets require careful design, credible data, and thoughtful regulatory considerations. Having spent over 20 years designing and advising on regulated markets, I see tremendous opportunity in political markets, and FiscalNote — with its deep policy expertise and advanced analytics — is uniquely positioned to build a platform that is transparent, reliable, and delivers actionable insights to users.”

In addition, FiscalNote has entered into a non-binding MOU to form a strategic partnership with 365Prediction, an innovative prediction market technology including advanced AI features, founded by Dr. Mintas. The parties expect to collaborate on market design, backend technologies, and product development. Under the partnership, the companies plan to explore potential integration of FiscalNote’s policy expertise and proprietary data with 365Prediction’s innovative technology platform as FiscalNote brings its credible, engaging, and data-driven political prediction experience to market.

Together, these initiatives reflect FiscalNote’s commitment to become a meaningful participant across multiple layers of the political prediction ecosystem as it continues to take shape. The PoliticalPredictions.com preview is an early but deliberate step toward building a broader prediction capability, enabling the Company to engage audiences, refine forecasting approaches, and advance market design across multiple potential applications over time. As this effort progresses, FiscalNote intends to work closely with its customers, partners, and domain experts to help shape a credible, transparent, and scalable approach to prediction-based insight in the political and policy arena, with the ambition to play a defining role in how this category evolves.

FiscalNote will host a live discussion on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 11:00 am ET, to discuss the opportunities in this market and FiscalNote’s approach to establishing a meaningful presence in this evolving space. Registration is available here: https://fiscalnote.com/events/political-prediction-markets. Further details, including presentation materials related to the initiative, are available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), the global leader in AI-driven policy intelligence, delivers its deep expertise in legislative tracking, regulatory analysis, and stakeholder engagement through PolicyNote, its flagship platform. Built to ensure the most complete, real-time view of the policy landscape, PolicyNote delivers synthesized, expert-driven analysis integrated with AI-powered monitoring, fueled by the trusted analysis and reporting of CQ and Roll Call, and the grassroots mobilization power of VoterVoice. From the committee room to the board room, FiscalNote’s PolicyNote Suite ensures every user has the unmatched clarity and speed needed to understand and impact policy.

