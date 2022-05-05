Home Business Wire FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences
FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Wed., May 11, 2022, at the MoffettNathanson’s 4th Annual Payments, Processors and IT Services Summit at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) and Tues., May 17, 2022, at the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Contacts

Kim Snider

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications

904.438.6278

kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Nathan Rozof, CFA

Executive Vice President

FIS Corporate Finance

904.438.6918

nathan.rozof@fisglobal.com

