FIS Recognized as a Digital World-Class Vendor by the Hackett Group

FIS has been named as a Digital World Class™ Vendor for Credit Management by the Hackett Group.

FIS’ ranking was based on customer experience, satisfaction, business case, speed to value and process performance metrics.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has been named as a Digital World Class™ Vendor for Credit Management by the Hackett Group in their Customer-to-Cash (C2C) Receivables Creation Digital World Class Matrix™ research.

The Hackett Group’s research recognized software providers in three separate process categories: credit management, order management and customer billing, with FIS’ GETPAID™ solution cited for delivering exceptional value, efficiency, and customer-experience in C2C receivables in the credit management category.

FIS’ GETPAID™ is a state-of-the-art, fully integrated web-based accounts receivable software solution which helps businesses optimize their cash flow, mitigate risks and bolster efficiencies. The solution leverages machine learning capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) to create a foundation for continuous improvement in working capital and cash flow, while improving credit and risk analysis at a customer level.

Seamus Smith, Group President, Global Business to Business Payments, FIS said: “ Credit management is a key component of the end-to-end C2C process, and with a greater demand than ever before for sustainability and transparency, credit management systems need to be innovative and future-proof to manage these challenges. We’re delighted to have been named as a Digital World Class™ Vendor for Vendor for Credit Management and it’s a rewarding proof point in our mission to advance how the world pays, banks and invests.”

The full Customer-to-Cash (C2C) Receivables Creation Digital World Class Matrix™ report can be downloaded here.

About FIS

FIS is a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses and developers. We improve the digital transformation of our financial economy, advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests. We provide the confidence made possible when reliability meets innovation, helping our clients run, grow and protect their business. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. FIS is incorporated under the laws of the State of Georgia as Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., and our stock is traded under the trading symbol “FIS” on the New York Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and X (@FISGlobal).

