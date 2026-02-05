Firstsource and Prosper AI Partner to Advance Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management with Next-Level Voice AI Capabilities

MUMBAI, India & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE:FSL, BSE:532809), a leading global provider of business management services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced a strategic partnership with Prosper AI, a leading voice AI platform purpose-built for healthcare, to scale AI-driven voice workflows across healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM). Through this partnership, Firstsource will deploy AI-powered voice agents and agentic capabilities across critical patient-facing and administrative processes, helping healthcare providers improve financial performance, patient access, and regulatory compliance.

The partnership marks a significant expansion of Firstsource’s AI-first healthcare RCM capabilities, combining its deep domain expertise and scaled delivery model with Prosper AI’s agentic voice technology. Together, the companies will modernize high-volume RCM workflows—such as eligibility, enrollment, and patient outreach—where speed, consistency, and multilingual engagement are essential.

Healthcare providers are under increasing pressure from workforce shortages, regulatory complexity, rising costs, and growing patient expectations. By applying UnBPO™, Firstsource’s outcome-driven, AI-first approach, the partnership enables providers to re-architect revenue cycle operations around intelligence and automation—moving beyond traditional outsourcing models to deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

As part of the collaboration, Firstsource has already begun deploying an AI-driven agentic platform that leverages voice agents across select RCM use cases. Early deployments within large healthcare systems are delivering tangible results, including significant increases in Medicaid screenings, thousands of patient interactions managed daily by AI voice agents, and improved conversion of uninsured patients into covered lives. These outcomes are helping providers strengthen revenue realization while reducing friction for patients navigating eligibility and enrolment processes.

Scott Schrader, Head – Healthcare Provider business, Firstsource, shared, “Strategic partnerships are central to how we build differentiated, outcome-led capabilities. Healthcare revenue cycle operations are being re-architected around intelligence, scale, and patient-centricity. This partnership with Prosper AI strengthens Firstsource’s position as a next-generation RCM partner—one that applies voice AI thoughtfully to improve both patient access and financial performance. This is not automation for efficiency alone; it’s about creating a more responsive and sustainable operating model for healthcare providers.”

Xavier de Gracia, Co-Founder and Operations Sales, Prosper AI, said, “Prosper AI is dedicated to bringing our expertise in Agentic AI technology to RCM and helping to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all. Our partnership with Firstsource brings together complementary strengths—advanced voice technology and deep RCM expertise—to deliver meaningful improvements for providers and patients alike. Together, we are building revenue cycle operations that are more productive, patient-friendly, and future-ready.”

Through the partnership, Firstsource and Prosper AI will continue to expand voice AI across additional RCM and patient access workflows, including appointment scheduling, billing inquiries, eligibility verification, and claim status interactions, supporting healthcare organizations as they scale operations and improve experience across the care continuum. Deployments will be implemented with enterprise-grade security and in alignment with applicable healthcare privacy and regulatory standards.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809, Reuters: FISO.BO, Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a global leader providing transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, Retail, and other diverse industries. With a global footprint across US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Turkey, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, we ‘make it happen’ for our clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Our inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively, leveraging UnBPOTM - our differentiated approach to reimagining traditional outsourcing - to deliver real-world, future-focused solutions that drive speed, scale, and smarter decision, turning transformation into tangible results for our clients. (www.firstsource.com)

About Prosper AI

Prosper AI is the voice AI platform purpose-built for healthcare organizations. The company's AI agents automate patient access and revenue cycle phone calls and workflows, integrating seamlessly with existing healthcare IT systems to deliver immediate operational improvements and cost savings. Prosper works with over 35 Healthcare Enterprises, including Top 10 Health Systems and the largest industry vendors. Founded in 2023 by Harvard and MIT alumni Xavier de Gracia and Josep Mingot, Prosper AI is backed by Emergence Capital, Y Combinator, CRV, and Company Ventures. For more information, visit www.getprosper.ai.

