First-person Factory Automation Title Techtonica Arrives on PC and Xbox

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FireHoseGames–Get ready to shape the terrain and conquer industrial logistics in first-person factory automation title Techtonica, now available on Steam and Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox app, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One. Techtonica is priced at NT$488/HK$187/CNY￥99, with a 15% discount for the first week of release.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wj33D-YbenM

As players expand their operations, they’ll want to network machines together utilizing conveyor belts and inserters to automate their factories, turning them into optimized, sprawling hearts of industry. Scannable artifacts and research for powerful technologies and enhanced automation systems await players in the caverns. Players looking to build even faster or explore with friends can join up with up to three other players in co-op mode. For more information on Techtonica or to talk with other visitors to Calyx, visit the official site or join the official Discord.

Features:

Discover and Shape a Beautiful World: Explore the cavernous depths of Calyx surrounded by bioluminescent flora in first-person. Dig into the terrain and uncover secret caverns, scan aging artifacts, and unravel the alien planet's mysteries.

Explore the cavernous depths of Calyx surrounded by bioluminescent flora in first-person. Dig into the terrain and uncover secret caverns, scan aging artifacts, and unravel the alien planet’s mysteries. Pull at Narrative Threads: Something happened on Calyx long before you woke up. Explore and automate to pull at the narrative threads and discover a fully voiced storyline.

Construct Your Factory: Power your mining and production with dynamic and interlinked factory systems. Build machinery to help extract resources from the caverns around you and fuel your continued expansion and exploration.

Automate Your Empire: Conveyor belts and unique travel systems make sprawling, automated factories easier to build, connect, and traverse. Optimize your industrial complex to run itself so you can spend your time exploring Calyx.

Uncover Upgrades: Start small and get massive with gameplay systems that continually evolve with new challenges and solutions. Unlock recipe upgrades for new technologies and better automation.

A World in Audio: Techtonica's original soundtrack from Cityfires (20XX, Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered) will have you getting lost in soundscapes as beautiful as the bioluminescent flora that surrounds you.

Team Up: Group up with up to three other players in co-op mode to build even bigger factories and explore Calyx together.

Feuxon is Techtonica’s publisher in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

