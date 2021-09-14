First Open Source Low Code Platform Launches Feature to Create CRUD Apps in Minutes

Appsmith helps developers build dashboards, admin panels and a host of other custom internal tools 10 times faster, using SQL, NoSQL, filesystems

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRUD—Appsmith, the first open source low code software helping developers to build internal tools, today announced its latest feature which generates admin panels from any database making it fast and easy to create CRUD (create, read, update and delete) applications for internal operations by using a pre-built template wizard which only requires developers to select the data table.

These types of CRUD applications are the lifeblood of most enterprises used on a daily basis for internal operations. For example, Human Resources departments typically use CRUD applications to track employee records. Most apps on the internet fall into the CRUD classification with Twitter a prime example.

“Appsmith is already being used by thousands of developers to create internal tools and CRUD apps really fast, as well as complex applications that take a few hours, which would otherwise take days or weeks to create. With this new feature, setting up a basic interface on top of your data has become even faster, usually 1 to 2 minutes,” said Abhishek Nayak, CEO of Appsmith. “We’re helping enterprises deal with their backlog of internal apps with a super efficient platform that maximizes developer productivity.”

The Appsmith framework generates the CRUD application including functions that enable users to create a new entry or update an entry in less than two minutes as shown in this video demonstration — making it 10 or more times faster than typical for developers to create these CRUD-type applications. Plus, any data source, such as SQL or No SQL database, or filesystem can be used such as MongoDB, PostgreSQL, or SnowflakeDB. Developers are also able to easily build further customizations depending on specific business needs.

The open source Appsmith software has been downloaded more than 5 million times with over 5,000 stars on GitHub and 120 contributors — 100 of those from outside the company. Appsmith is the first open-source low code software that helps developers build custom (often critical yet tedious) internal and CRUD type applications quickly.

To learn how to generate CRUD apps from your database, check out this blog and the Getting Started information.

About Appsmith

Appsmith was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable backend engineers to build internal web apps quickly with a low code approach. Taking an open source software approach provides anyone with access to the software and the opportunity to get involved in the community. The company has offices in San Francisco and Bengaluru, India. For more information visit https://www.appsmith.com

