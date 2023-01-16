First of its Kind Forklift Tracking and Management Solution with Hiab Integration Just Launched by Assured Telematics

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assured Telematics (“ATI”), the industry leader in providing enterprise fleets with custom telematics solutions and applications, has launched a first of its kind forklift tracking, monitoring and maintenance solution, and a new integration with Hiab, a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions, for its Moffett truck-mounted forklifts. By partnering with BeWhere (TSX-V: BEW, OTCQB: BEWFF) (“BeWhere”), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, and Geotab Inc., a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, Assured Telematics now provides the industry’s most accurate and detailed forklift insights and management solution for both indoor and outdoor tracking on electric and propane powered forklifts.

Fully integrated within the MyGeotab fleet management platform, the BeWhere Forklift telematics solution provides accurate tracking:

Indoor tracking using WiFI and BLE micro-location

Outdoor tracking using GPS GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS

The BeWhere Forklift telematics platform accepts external power from 6 to 55 Volts, and has an internal battery which provides continuous tracking when external power is not available. The hardware measures 2.24 x 1.4 x 0.79 inches.

Assured Telematics has also become the first telematics provider to fully integrate Hiab’s HiConnect platform with the MyGeotab platform. For Moffett’s, which contains the onboard HiConnect platform, Assured Telematics is able to push the rich data available from HiConnect into MyGeotab. Data includes continuous location tracking, driving time, driving distance and safety elements, such as safety belt usage and machine in use with the side door open. Additionally, the engine data outputs include operational elements like engine speed, load and torque data with throttle position and fuel consumption.

According to Frank Pellitta, President of Assured Telematics, “The combination of using a manufacturer’s OEM telematics system such as Hiab’s HiConnect, and third party hardware, such as the BeWhere Forklift Platform, to bring common data points into a platform, such as MyGeotab, is a huge step in supporting fleets that are already using tractor and trailer platforms from Geotab.”

About Assured Telematics

Since 2010, Assured Telematics (ATI) has paved the way in providing enterprise-level fleet management solutions across North America, helping customers achieve their goals through a dedicated partnership approach. As the number one Channel Partner to the world’s top telematics companies, Assured Telematics specializes in developing custom reports and unique fleet applications. To learn more or contact us, please visit www.assuredtelematics.com.

About Hiab

Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab’s premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

