First NFT Collection From Paramount Global and RECUR Partnership to Drop With Star Trek™ on April 9

Star Trek™ NFTs Launch Paramount.xyz, a Unified Platform for Fans of Paramount’s Biggest IP and Franchises

NEW YORK & MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Paramount Global and RECUR announced that Star Trek™ will be the first NFT digital collection to drop from their multi-year partnership to bring Paramount’s beloved entertainment brands and characters to the metaverse. Fans will be able to access Star Trek™ digital collectibles starting April 9th through Paramount.xyz, the online portal to access Paramount’s iconic IP and cherished franchises in the form of NFTs.





Through this fan-focused platform, Paramount and RECUR have created a unified environment where fans can buy, collect and trade NFTs as digital collectibles across Paramount’s leading portfolio of brands, including Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, CBS, Showtime Networks Inc., and more. Star Trek™ is the first franchise to launch and will be followed with collectibles from Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures. Paramount.xyz allows fans to build a community, engage with peers, and unlock new, innovative and interactive experiences with properties and brands they love.

“Fans should be able to engage with our content wherever they are, including the metaverse,” said Pam Kaufman, President, Consumer Products and Experiences, Paramount. “Paramount.xyz will offer one seamless digital collectable experience for fans across our key franchises, starting with Star Trek™, an iconic franchise that is forward-thinking, innovative and multi-generational. We are thrilled to have a space that is accessible to everyone and allows another expression of fandom.”

The Star Trek™ collectibles will be housed in “Star Trek™ Continuum,” an experiential hub that will be the space for this first and future seasons of Star Trek™ NFTs. Here, fans will have the opportunity to own a piece of their favorite franchise while embarking on an entirely new journey.

The Star Trek™ Continuum sale will take place for 24 hours only on April 9th, 2022 starting at 11am ET. The cost per pack will be $250. There will never be more of these designs created and the minting window will only be open for 24 hours.

The Season 0 drop on April 9th will feature algorithmically-generated starships, and no two will be the same. The starships will be unveiled on April 8th at 1:45pm CT during Star Trek: Mission Chicago, where RECUR will be hosting a star-studded panel with talent from the franchise. Fans around the world can tune in to RECUR’s YouTube channel to view a live streamed unveiling of the coveted digital collectibles.

The journey continues later this year as fans can collect crew in Season 1 and go on voyages around the galaxy to seek out new planets and get digital collectible rewards. Season 0 starship owners will be rewarded with a crew member NFT leading into Season 1, and in Season 2 fans can use their crew to go on missions in a play-to-earn game.

“Fans are looking for new ways to engage with their favorite shows and franchises, and our innovative ecosystem gives them a community to be a part of for years to come,” said Zach Bruch, CEO of RECUR. “Through the introduction of Paramount.xyz and StarTrek.xyz, we’re providing fans with a unique way to embark on a journey to boldly go into the metaverse.”

Pre-registration for “Star Trek™ Continuum” opens today at StarTrek.xyz and the official Season 0 drop will open on April 9th. Through this launch, RECUR and Paramount will be dropping 20,000 Star Trek™ digital collectibles with an additional 2,000 in reserve. Continuum holders will get access to exclusive perks, events and the expanding content available to the NFTs digitally and in-real life.

For more information, visit Paramount.xyz and StarTrek.xyz. For the latest news, drops, and future “Star Trek™ Continuum” experiences – follow @RecurForever on Twitter and join the RECUR Discord.

About RECUR

Founded by crypto industry expert Zach Bruch, RECUR is a technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital collectibles (NFTs). RECUR will be chain agnostic and is fundamentally changing the NFT market by creating and setting the standard for a decentralized recurring royalty, creating the widest possible range of distribution and reach for NFTs minted on their platform while committing sustainable minting and offsetting their carbon footprint.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

