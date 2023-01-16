First Insight Expands Next-Gen XM Platform for Retailers

Releases New Customer Engagement Solution, “Ask and Answer”

First Insight’s newest customer engagement addition “Ask & Answer” joins “Pick & Price” and “Rate & Rank” in creating the world’s leading customer engagement platform for Retail, InsightSUITE

Ask & Answer allows designers, merchants, and marketers greater survey flexibility to understand better their target consumers

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Insight announced today that it has launched Ask & Answer to further expand its InsightSUITE’s Pick & Price and Rate & Rank customer engagement capabilities. Ask & Answer adds advanced capabilities for InsightSUITE customers with a quick and easy way to understand better their target marketplace. Whether trying to identify new opportunities in a fast-changing market; the best go-to-market strategy; or ways to improve products with the target audience, InsightSUITE now completely enables executives to make sound, data driven decisions. Unlike traditional market research survey tools or XM platforms that require time-consuming cross-department resource coordination, InsightSUITE provides proven results and market research information in 24 – 48 hours at a fraction of the cost.

“Ask & Answer adds a tremendous amount of power to InsightSUITE’s proven success with retailers, brands, and manufacturers across the globe,” said Greg Petro, CEO, First Insight. “By better engaging, listening and understanding what customers value, the products they want to buy, and the messaging that resonates, decision-makers now have the building blocks for their success. The businesses that truly connect with their customers to understand are the ones that will always win, even during challenging economic times. First Insight provides a competitive advantage today.”

iCX is the digital engagement component in the InsightSUITE platform that allows users to engage prospects, customers and employees via a simple and immersive cloud-based user experience. The platform gathers feedback, sentiment ratings, valuations, and even open comments. Furthermore, enterprises can customize the engagement with their own branding, incentives, and links all within one integrated platform in a simple to use platform.

First Insight continues to lead through innovation and investments to allow retailers and brands to listen to the customer and win through better data.

