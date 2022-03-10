First Community Bank and Trust Selects Lendsmart to Digitize and Automate its Lending and Home Buying Operations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—First Community Bank and Trust, a privately owned bank, serving individuals, families and businesses in Beecher and Peotone, IL, as well as across the state, has selected Lendsmart, an AI-driven digital lending platform, to enhance its digital lending operations.

With Lendsmart’s technology, First Community Bank and Trust will own the entire customer journey end to end, helping its borrowers every step of the way. From quickly processing a loan application to assisting with the ancillary services a customer needs, borrowers will be able to move into their new homes in record time. First Community Bank and Trust will be able to offer a more streamlined experience.

Lendsmart’s capabilities align with First Community Bank and Trust’s commitment to providing the best banking products and services, including mortgage, consumer, and commercial lending.

“We know that banking needs to be as convenient as possible today,” said Greg Ohlendorf, President and CEO of First Community Bank and Trust. “That’s why we’re dedicated to offering not only the latest in technology, but also outstanding customer service. Lendsmart will allow us to make the home buying and lending experience easier for our customers.”

Working with Lendsmart will enable First Community Bank and Trust to offer a more efficient process with one end-to-end platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate and digitize up to 70% of the lending and home buying processes – improving accuracy, minimizing risk, and reducing origination and operational costs.

“We’re honored to be partnering with First Community Bank and Trust and looking forward to helping the bank offer a seamless customer experience and process more loans,” said AK Patel, Founder and CEO of Lendsmart. “At the same time, the bank’s reputation will also provide us with an opportunity to expand our reach in the industry.”

About Lendsmart

Lendsmart, founded in 2018, is an AI-driven digital lending platform that automates and digitizes lending and home buying operations to create a single, automated conversational experience for banks, credit unions, and non-bank lenders. Using artificial intelligence to digitize up to 70% of the lending and home buying processes, Lendsmart allows borrowers to get a loan, refinance, or purchase a home in record time. For more information, visit www.lendsmart.ai.

About First Community Bank and Trust

First Community Bank and Trust is a privately owned bank. Established in 1916, First Community Bank and Trust has been serving Beecher, IL, Peotone, IL and the surrounding communities for over 100 years. Their commitment to providing the best banking products and services is matched only by its outstanding customer service. They offer traditional community banking services, including mortgage, consumer, and commercial lending, as well as state of the art electronic banking services. For more information, visit www.firstcbt.bank.

