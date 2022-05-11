Home Business Wire First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 51 Cents Per...
First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 51 Cents Per Share

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents per common share.

The cash dividend is payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 8, 2022.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

Media Contact:
Marcus Ginnaty

Corporate Communications

First American Financial Corporation

714-250-3298

Investor Contact:

Craig Barberio

Investor Relations

First American Financial Corporation

714-250-5214

