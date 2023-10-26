Firms in France Getting Smarter, More Selective About Security Tools

Companies are seeking providers that can help them lower costs, reduce complexity and ensure security while maintaining compliance, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services report for France finds the French cybersecurity market is growing strongly, driven by Zero Trust and cloud-sovereign initiatives. Security teams in France are juggling a variety of problems, including continued growth of regulatory requirements, the increasing sophistication of attacks and the demand from businesses to digitally transform and move toward the cloud, coupled with the lack of qualified personnel and the need to keep pace with newer ways of working.

“The security teams of companies in France are constantly challenged by a variety of concerns,” said Lyonel Roüast, president of ISG SEMEA, based in Paris. “They are turning to security service providers for clarity and support in a rapidly growing market.”

The French market for IAM (identity and access management) products is expected to see significant growth due to various factors, such as the increasing adoption of cloud computing, the rise of mobile and remote work and the proliferation of IoT devices, all of which have expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals, the ISG report says. With the growing adoption of cloud services, more organizations in France are shifting toward cloud-based IAM solutions that can easily integrate with other cloud services and provide better scalability and flexibility, ISG says.

The Zero Trust approach to security is becoming increasingly popular in France, and IAM is an integral part of that approach, the ISG report says. As more and more companies embrace Zero Trust, ISG observes a rising demand for IAM and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions. According to the report, the main IAM trends observed in France are biometric identification, implementation of the ANSSI security framework, adoption of multifactor authentication and use of IAM for compliance. IAM vendors can offer localized products that address the specific needs of organizations in France, ISG says.

“Enterprises in France expect services to be delivered in French and from France,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Big managed security service providers that do not have offices in France or lack French resources have little or no chance of winning deals.”

The report also examines how managed security services (MSS) are evolving from security operations centers (SOCs) to complex, AI-powered cyber defense organizations.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services report for France evaluates the capabilities of 92 providers across seven quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Security Service Edge (SSE), Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Managed Security Services – SOC (Large Accounts) and Managed Security Services – SOC (Midmarket).

The report names Capgemini, Eviden (Atos), IBM, Orange Cyberdefense and Thales as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Accenture is named as a Leader in three quadrants. Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Sopra Steria and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Cato Networks, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, EY, Forcepoint, HCLTech, Intrinsec, Netskope, NTT DATA, Okta, Ping Identity, SailPoint, Sophos, Trend Micro, Versa Networks and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HCLTech is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. BeyondTrust, CyberProof, HarfangLab, HPE (Aruba), IN Groupe and SentinelOne are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

