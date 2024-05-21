Solonis Awarded TravelTech Breakthrough “Short-Term Rental PMS of the Year”

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Travel Technology Companies, Products, and Services Around the World

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solonis, a leading provider of cloud-based reservation and property management systems to the hospitality industry, today announced Solonis has received the “Short-Term Rental PMS of the Year” award in the second annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program. TravelTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel & hospitality technology companies, products and services around the globe.





The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the travel & hospitality technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world, and Solonis came out on top.

“Solonis empowers property managers to break free from outdated systems and embrace the future of hospitality. A typical PMS is complicated and difficult to use, and in the ever-evolving hospitality space, incremental improvements to them are not enough for a short-term rental ecosystem that thrives on connectedness,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. “Solonis is anything but typical. The user-friendly features offer bold innovation and a next-generation partner that uplifts hoteliers so they can thrive in the modern travel landscape. We’re thrilled to recognize them with ‘Short-Term Rental PMS of the Year!’”

Solonis, a cloud-based property management system by RMS North America, empowers property owners with ultimate flexibility. Accessible from anywhere on any device, Solonis streamlines operations with its built-in booking engine for real-time reservations and a mobile guest portal for convenient self-service. Users can save time and money while providing guests with an enhanced experience.

Solonis offers robust business intelligence tools, turning data into actionable insights through over 180 automated reports. This empowers users to predict occupancy, personalize guest experiences, and optimize pricing strategies. Solonis also integrates seamlessly with over 600 leading tech platforms, enhancing existing workflows. Solonis prides itself in supporting these numerous features with free 24/7 support, 24/7 support, a comprehensive Help Center, and robust training and implementation resources.

“We like to think we didn’t create just another PMS but, rather, a transformative force. Designed for the future growth of your business, users can truly experience the difference of a non-stagnant system that quickly adapts and evolves with shifting industry trends,” said Frederic Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer of Solonis. “At Solonis, we believe in continuous improvement, and we’re constantly pushing the boundaries of technology to bring our clients the latest features and functionalities. We’re thrilled to accept this award from TravelTech Breakthrough and look forward to a future of innovation that is guest-centric at its core.”

About Solonis

Solonis, powered by RMS Cloud, is an intuitive property management system powered by business intelligence that offers the hospitality industry a single, robust solution for managing hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and corporate housing. Its ease of use, streamlined onboarding, and 24/7 support make it the preferred PMS solution. Headquartered in San Diego, Solonis is the vision of hospitality experts and technologists who believe it is time for a new era of property management. For more information, visit solonis.com.

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel & hospitality technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com.

