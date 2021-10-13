FireMon Steps up Focus on EMEA Sales and the Channel with Key Appointments

Industry veteran Brian Massey joins network security policy leader to drive sales growth

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SASE—FireMon, the leading network security policy management (NSPM) company that brings visibility, control, agility, and automation to enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure, today announces that it has appointed Brian Massey in the position of Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). In his role, Massey is tasked with building on the significant sales momentum achieved by FireMon in EMEA and is joined by Lee Mepsted, who has been appointed as Channel Manager in the region, providing additional support to the company’s growing channel ecosystem.

“EMEA is a critical region for us and one where we have seen ongoing growth over the last few years. Brian will play a critical role in ensuring our customers’ and partners’ experiences remain our top priority. Having built and managed teams across EMEA and Asia-Pacific (APAC) at companies including Microsoft, Qlik, Cloudera, and Cutover, he understands the nuances of these territories and has a systemic approach to helping understand and meet customers’ most pressing needs,” said Brian Keets, chief revenue officer at FireMon.

Massey joins on the heels of Lee Mepsted, who has been promoted to Channel Manager for EMEA. Mepsted has extensive experience in IT sales and services with a proven track record in the channel working with partners throughout EMEA. Mepsted’s appointment is another important step in reflecting the commitment of FireMon to build and support its EMEA channel and equip partners with the solutions needed to meet customer requirements and develop their businesses.

FireMon is a longtime leader in the NSPM market, helping more than 1,700 enterprises around the globe to ensure security and compliance across their network, and avoid costly misconfigurations that can lead to unplanned downtime. As network complexity and cloud adoption increases, large organizations struggle to keep up using manual processes and have increasingly turned to FireMon for its automation capabilities and flexible APIs that allow integration with other security or IT systems.

“I chose to come to FireMon because it solves one of the most pressing problems in security today – managing policy across ever more complex networks across the data center and the cloud,” said Massey. “FireMon started the NSPM category in 2004 and has been a leader ever since. Now more than ever, enterprises need the capabilities FireMon offers. I’m excited to join such an innovative team and look forward to working closely with our customers and partners.”

