Home Business Wire Fintel Announces Issuance of Second U.S. Patent, Strengthening the Company’s Intellectual Property...
Business Wire

Fintel Announces Issuance of Second U.S. Patent, Strengthening the Company’s Intellectual Property Position in USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(b) Information Sharing Technologies

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#314bFintel Technologies, Inc., announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued it a second patent related to its innovative technology enabling financial institutions to engage in cross-institutional communication and collaboration regarding terrorist financing, money laundering, cyber-crime, and financial fraud.

The USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,025,630 entitled, “System, method and computer-readable medium for utilizing a shared computer system.” The patent is directed to systems and methods for financial institutions to securely engage in information sharing under the provisions of the USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(b).

Section 314(b) establishes a “safe harbor” from liability for financial institutions and associations of financial institutions to broadly share information, including specific and detailed information about customers, to identify and report possible money laundering or terrorist activity.

In December 2020, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) of the United States Department of the Treasury issued guidance clarifying the scope of Section 314(b) and the type of entities that are permitted to form information-sharing associations, including non-financial institution service providers such as Fintel.

“We believe we hold a significant and growing patent portfolio related to information sharing about financial crimes under Section 314(b) and continue to be excited about FinCEN’s recent guidance. The FinCEN clarifications support our innovations in the anti-money laundering and anti-fraud software markets for products that leverage Section 314(b) and enable scalable information sharing,” said Matthew Rosen, CEO of Fintel.

Fintel’s patent portfolio includes two patents granted by the USPTO and two pending applications, all in the area of USA PATRIOT Act 314(b) Information Sharing.

About Fintel Technologies, Inc.

Fintel is a financial risk management and compliance software company developing pioneering applications for financial institutions to communicate and share information about financial crimes leveraging USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(b), a government-sanctioned information-sharing program. Fintel’s technologies and systematics can be used by thousands of financial institutions, including banks, broker-dealers, cryptocurrency exchanges, money service businesses, and insurance companies, to share information in a structured, secure, and legally compliant manner.

For more information, visit fintel.com.

Contacts

Media: Matthew Rosen (800) 918-4695

Articoli correlati

Leonardo’s Newest Plate Reader Solution Makes ALPR/ANPR Technology More Affordable

Business Wire Business Wire -
This economical system answers a need for agencies of all size Solar power and cellular modem eliminate the need for...
Continua a leggere

Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G

Business Wire Business Wire -
What’s the news: The fastest Pixels are coming to T-Mobile on the largest and fastest nationwide 5G network and...
Continua a leggere

Keller Williams Posts Record-Breaking Sales Increase Outside of U.S. and Canada

Business Wire Business Wire -
Keller Williams Worldwide awards new master license in Suriname, amid rapid global growth AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#agentcount--Keller Williams (KW), the world's...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Leonardo’s Newest Plate Reader Solution Makes ALPR/ANPR Technology More Affordable

Business Wire