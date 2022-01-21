Fintechs Launching Visions into Products Faster with Praxent Design and Development

Austin-based company wraps 2021 with strong momentum, completing digital transformation projects for nearly 20 financial services companies

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Praxent, a fintech design and engineering partner to financial companies, completed 2021 with notable growth across its company and client roster. Highlights include new and expanded client relationships, strategic new hires and promotions, and the formation of and participation in relevant industry groups and events.

Financial services companies are increasingly realizing the value in partnering with experienced, proven fintech design and development firms to help them modernize their offerings and accelerate time to market as consumer expectations continue to climb. Praxent developed and grew 20 new client relationships last year, ultimately helping to create and successfully launch nearly 40 financial service products and services. Clients continue to have overwhelmingly positive feedback about Praxent’s work; the company concluded the year with more than 50 Clutch reviews, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars.

To keep up with this momentum, Praxent added 50 talented individuals across the U.S. and Latin America to the team, including Melanie Zamacona as an implementation specialist; Marcus Lienhard as vice president of delivery; and Andrew Elster, James Moughon, and Kevin King as technical directors (Andrew and James are actually returning Praxent team members, coming back because of the company’s dynamic culture). And, Kristiane Mandraki was promoted to director of marketing and business development.

Praxent’s team was not only driving client success but maintained a strong presence in the fintech and Austin communities as well. Mandraki was named Women in Fintech’s head of marketing, and Praxent created and sponsored an Austin hub for the organization. The team also participated in many events last year, such as Finovate, FI Fintech RoundUp by FedFis, Money2020 and AFT conferences. Plus, Praxent created a digital community for fintech leaders to come together and share ideas with their FSI – Financial Services Innovators LinkedIn group. The community has grown to now almost 600 members.

“As financial services companies continue to face extreme pressure from born-digital competitors, it’s never been so important for them to deliver modern digital experiences that mirror what consumers are receiving from major ecommerce providers or their favorite social media apps,” said Tim Hamilton, CEO of Praxent. “At Praxent, we support fintechs with the product expertise necessary to remain relevant and protect their market share and reputations, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s effort and success throughout 2021. This year, we look forward to empowering even more financial service companies to optimize their differentiators with human-centered design and development.”

About Praxent

Austin-based Praxent is a fintech design and engineering partner to financial companies determined to lead in digital. With a unique blend of expertise in product management, user experience design, and software development, Praxent has helped more than 400 organizations launch, scale, and modernize products that win in an increasingly digital world. Visit praxent.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media Contact

Amber Bush



706.248.6272