Fintech Valor PayTech Hires Todd Harris and Bryna Pinks

Valor PayTech, a rapidly-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic unified commerce solutions, has expanded its team by bringing on two payment industry veterans

JERICHO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valor PayTech, a rapidly-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic unified commerce solutions, has recently hired two payment industry veterans to expand its team. Todd Harris and Bryna Pinks are joining the company. Their responsibilities will include expanding the company’s presence across the payments industry and building and growing partner relationships for Valor PayTech’s products, services, and solutions.

Todd Harris joins the team as Senior Vice President of Business Development and has over 20+ years of experience in the financial industry. He has a proven track record of driving sales and revenue growth, consistently exceeding targets throughout his career. Harris has previously worked for industry leaders such as Fiserv, TSYS, and in his most recent role, PAX technology. At PAX, Harris was responsible for expanding the company’s presence in the North American market and played a key role in securing several significant partnerships. Harris will bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role, where he will be responsible for developing and executing the company’s business development strategy.

“I’m thrilled to join the team during great growth and expansion,” said Todd Harris, the SVP of Business Development at Valor PayTech. “I am eager to showcase the immense potential of Valor’s terminals and solutions as we work together to strengthen partner relationships.”

Bryna Pinks joins the team as the Senior Relationship Manager, overseeing the development and expansion of partner relationships. With over 20 years of experience in the payments industry, Bryna Pinks has worked at leading companies like HyperCom, Verifone, and PAX technology. Her extensive experience in relationship management and business development makes her an asset to the Valor PayTech team. Bryna will be responsible for building and maintaining solid relationships with partners. Her focus on collaboration and ability to understand partner needs will help Valor PayTech deliver exceptional service to its clients.

“I’m so excited about this new opportunity and working with Valor PayTech,” said Bryna. “Together, we will create mutually beneficial relationships and improve our customers’ businesses.”

Eric Bernstein, the CEO of Valor PayTech, expressed his excitement about the recent hires of Todd and Bryna. He emphasized, “I’m thrilled to welcome them to the team as a positive step forward for Valor PayTech as we strive for excellence in the payments industry.” Eric further elaborated that the company’s focus on hiring top talent is part of its commitment to delivering the highest quality services to its clients. He noted, “Their extensive experience in the payments industry will be invaluable in growing and expanding Valor’s suite of products and services to serve our clients better.”

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech is a rapidly-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel commerce solutions. The company equips merchants and reseller partners with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Experience the future of payments. For more information, visit valorpaytech.com.

Contacts

Media



Ashley Gordon



ashley@valorpaytech.com

239-922-1229