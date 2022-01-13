Home Business Wire Fintech Valor PayTech Hires Payments Veteran Marty McMullian
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Agents–Valor PayTech, a fast-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions, is pleased to announce payments industry veteran Marty McMullian has joined the company’s elite sales and business development team as director of sales. McMullian will focus on building reseller relationships with independent sales organizations and merchant service providers, as well as relationships with independent software vendors.

“Marty has tremendous payments industry knowledge, expertise and connections,” said Valor’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Bernstein. “We are excited to add another high-caliber payments professional in our pursuit to aggressively drive growth and expansion.”

“I have known Marty for many years and witnessed his success in helping payments companies thrive,” said Valor Strategic Advisor and Board Member O.B. Rawls IV. “Marty is a fantastic addition to the first-class team Valor is assembling.”

A seasoned payments professional with more than three decades of experience, McMullian is adept at sales, sales management, growing revenue, building channels and expanding market share. Over the years, McMullian has served in executive sales roles for Sound Payments, PAX Technology, Alethea Associates, CHARGE Anywhere, RS Software, OTI America and Hypercom.

“Valor PayTech’s cutting-edge technology is the future of payments,” states McMullian. “I am excited to help resellers and their merchants improve how they run their businesses with an extraordinary end-to-end product set that creates revolutionary value.”

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech is a fast-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions. The company equips both merchants and reseller partners with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Experience the future of payments. For more information, visit valorpaytech.com.

