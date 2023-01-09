Fintech Startup CLOWD9 Partners With Netcetera to Help Combat Global Payments Fraud.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CLOWD9, the world’s first cloud native and decentralized payments processing platform has partnered with Netcetera, a global software company for secure and convenient digital payment solutions, as its payment security provider. CLOWD9 will use its 3-D secure issuer service for transaction authentication and Access Control Server (ACS).

Netcetera operate a multi-client capable 3-D secure issuer service with a state-of-the-art Access Control Server as a core component, which is used by more than 200 banks and card issuers worldwide. The firm’s 3-D secure issuer service is an EMVCo® approved product, compliant with EMV 3DS protocols.

The 3D secure server is designed for frictionless and reliable payment processing. From a security perspective, the solution reduces risk for non-authenticated transactions, associated refunds, and lost revenue while at the same time enabling a frictionless cardholder experience.

As an issuer processor, CLOWD9 sits at the centre of the global payments system, acting as the interface between banks, fintechs and payment firms to authorise transactions and initiate payments, maintain the system of record for cardholder data, and provide settlement instructions.

CLOWD9 will be able to offer the solution to its clients worldwide, comprising a comprehensive set of tools for frictionless payments to improve the shopping experience of cardholders.

Built entirely in the cloud, CLOWD9 has removed the need for physical hardware. Its decentralised model allows virtual access to the platform around the world, via ‘instances’, with payments transactions routed to the nearest cloud instance, providing unparalleled reliability. CLOWD9 already has instances established in every continent.

The technology behind the CLOWD9 platform has been designed and built in-house, with open APIs that neobanks and fintechs can maximise to provide their customers with ground-breaking customer experiences. Its platform is uniquely built with microservices architecture, which enables CLOWD9 to scale up and down according to transactional demand, making its platform more energy efficient and resilient compared to legacy architecture.

CLOWD9 CEO & Co-Founder: Suresh Vaghjiani: “As a new firm operating at the cutting edge of payments technology, it is important for us to work with partners who equally value innovation. We have built a platform at CLOWD9 that improves both the efficiency and reliability of global payments by leveraging new technology. We recognise Netcetera as future-oriented solutions provider that is able to meet our unique requirements as a cloud-native payments processor.”

Netcetera UK Senior Business Executive Robert Miskin: “We are delighted to partner with CLOWD9 especially during this crucial period of their business growth. We believe that bringing our leading 3-D Secure and Access Control Server (ACS) services for issuers will help to drive the adoption of 3DS, significantly improve the overall security of their online transactions and lead to a more efficient and frictionless experience ultimately for their end users.”

About CLOWD9

CLOWD9 Ltd. is the world’s first cloud native, decentralized issuer processing platform. Born in the cloud, the platform delivers uncompromising, limitless payments technology around the globe. Founded in the UK by authoritative payments experts and advised by finance executives and entrepreneurs, CLOWD9 processes payments for traditional banks, neo banks and fintechs. Its platform architecture is global by design, allowing it to scale at speed, quickly establish in new markets and service regional payment preferences across traditional card, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics or cryptocurrency.

About Netcetera

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 2,500 banks and issuers, and 160,000 merchants rely on the digital payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 1,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. With a strong track record of success in the industry, Netcetera is committed to helping businesses and consumers protect themselves from online threats.

