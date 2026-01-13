FinTech Leader 100GROUP Recognized by Fiserv and CardConnect for the 2025 Circle of Excellence Award for their Integrated Payments & Software Platforms

MOORPARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--100GROUP, a national leader in FinTech, payment processing, and business concierge services, has been named to the Fiserv/CardConnect Circle of Excellence, a premier partner award presented by CardConnect, a Fiserv company, honoring top-performing partners across the United States.

The Circle of Excellence distinction is reserved for organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance, growth, leading edge technology, and service in the financial services space. 100GROUP’s recognition reflects its strong national footprint, industry-specific innovation, revolutionary software platforms, and commitment to delivering concierge-level support to the business owners it serves.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from CardConnect and Fiserv,” said Jeff Brodsly, CEO and Founder of 100GROUP. “This award is a direct reflection of the people behind our company, and our dedication to leveraging technology in an effort to help business owners of all shapes and sizes. From C-level leadership to support, development to sales, our team shows up with purpose every single day to make sure our clients receive the best technology and service in the industry.”

Redefining FinTech with a Service-First Model

100GROUP is not a traditional processor or software company. Its model integrates payment technology, AI, business management software and analytics, vendor services, and real-time support into a single point of contact for business owners. From embedded payments to industry-specific solutions, 100GROUP removes complexity and brings efficiency to day-to-day operations.

Its growing portfolio of niche software includes platforms such as Kennel Connection, the leading pet care software, and ReCo Anywhere, a revenue collection platform used by municipalities across the country- to name a few. 100GROUP offices and divisions focus on industry-specific organizations, technology, and growth opportunities to provide specialized support and service aligned to the unique needs of the industries it serves. Each product is backed by real people who work directly with clients, built based on industry specific feedback and challenges business face, and prioritize long-term relationships over short-term wins.

“100GROUP is exactly the type of partner we wanted to recognize when we created the CardConnect Circle of Excellence,” said Erik Nicholson, SVP Partner Development at Fiserv, CardConnect’s parent company. “Jeff has built a tech forward solution on the CardPointe platform with a client first team that is a winning combination at the intersection of small business, software, and payments.”

Built on Execution, Not Promises

100GROUP was founded by Jeff Brodsly, a FinTech serial entrepreneur who previously built one of the most successful credit card processing companies in the country. With that experience as a foundation, the 100GROUP team was created to solve the most common problems business owners face: old and outdated technology, software systems that do not cater to the real needs of the businesses and managing multiple vendors who fail to deliver on service.

With a leadership team grounded in real industry experience, 100GROUP delivers structure, support, and proven results driven by the leadership team’s commitment to empowering the entire company while always putting clients first.

Today, 100GROUP brings everything into one centralized platform, with no gimmicks and no shortcuts. The company is privately held, debt-free, and focused on long-term growth through integrity, performance, and hands-on support.

“We don’t just talk about service. We built our entire model around it,” said Brodsly. “This recognition from CardConnect and Fiserv is an incredible honor, but the real reward is knowing we’re making an impact on the businesses and industries we serve.”

About 100GROUP:

100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry.

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs- a centralized hub where possibilities unfold.

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing, and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. Providing a 24/7 business management concierge, 100GROUP is the one vendor that business owners rave about.

For more information, please visit www.100GROUP.com.

erin@100GROUP.com

(385) 955-4307