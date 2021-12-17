Fintech Company Mana Secures Over $7 Million in Seed Round Funding

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mana Interactive Inc., a financial technology company serving gamers, revealed the close of its seed round funding, securing just over $7 million from multiple high-power individual and institutional investors. This first round of funding was backed by One Way Ventures, Pillar, Quasar Holding Co., Sundance DiGiovanni (co-founder of Major League Gaming, and former vice president of brand and content at Activision Blizzard), BlockDream Ventures (OKEX), and Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder and COO of Polygon Network.

“Mana was developed by creatives who have been part of the gaming industry for decades and wanted to introduce a product that delivers the type of financial experience that reflects who its users are and what they care about,” said Joe Zhou, CEO. “The video game sector is currently untapped by financial applications companies and with its expansive market share and broad audience, brings a major opportunity to offer an all-new service and rewards system that is currently unavailable.”

The new funds will help fuel Mana’s goal of creating a complete rewards-driven financial ecosystem that provides everything gamers need in one place. It will be a comprehensive offering of its kind spanning all current and future gaming platforms.

Find more information about Mana at: https://mana.app

About Mana

Mana Interactive Inc. is a Boston-based financial solutions provider focusing on providing a new rewards platform designed specifically for gamers. Founded in 2021, Mana Interactive is comprised of a team of passionate gamers striving to evolve the fintech space and change the way people see rewards, payments and technology working together. Mana has secured over $7M in seed funding to help fuel its boundary-pushing fintech into gamers’ spotlights around the world.

