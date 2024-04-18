Finovate Selects BackBay Communications as PR Partner for Industry-Leading Fintech Events

Finovate drawn to BackBay’s deep expertise in Fintech

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, has appointed BackBay Communications, an award-winning financial services public relations agency, as the official PR and media relations partner for FinovateSpring 2024, FinovateFall 2024, and FinovateEurope 2025, respectively.

Thousands of professionals from the fintech ecosystem, including senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, regulators and entrepreneurs, will attend these leading events dedicated to shaping the digital future of financial institutions.

The agreement kicks off with BackBay supporting FinovateSpring, taking place May 21-23, 2024, at the Marriot Marquis San Francisco. Renowned for bringing together decision makers to meet and discuss the future of fintech, the conference will spotlight more than 50 live demo sessions from both emerging fintech innovators and established industry leaders. In addition, FinovateSpring will feature 100+ industry-leading speakers on such topics as financial inclusion, retail digital transformation, community banking, embedded finance and BaaS, emerging opportunities in payments, and women in fintech.

The agreement also includes FinovateFall 2024 in New York City, a gathering of the most senior executive-level audience in fintech for matchmaking and networking, as well as FinovateEurope 2025 in London, the region’s leading fintech conference by and for the executives transforming financial services.

“BackBay Communications is known for its fintech expertise and long history of supporting high-impact events in the financial services industry,” said Tyler Ferst, Marketing Manager, The Finovate Group. “We are thrilled to have the firm lead the public relations effort for the Finovate conference series.”

“We are delighted to be chosen as the official press partner for Finovate, the premier conference shaping the future of fintech,” said Bill Haynes, BackBay Communications’ Founder and CEO. “For more than a decade, Finovate has been a leading platform for key players to connect across the financial landscape. Given the myriad issues and opportunities in the fintech industry, this year’s events will be especially impactful, both in terms of the quality of participants and the comprehensive depth of each event’s agenda.”

BackBay’s engagement includes raising awareness of the conferences and their speakers among fintech-focused media, supporting press inquiries pre-event and onsite, as well supporting digital communications, including event announcements and speaker Q&As.

“We are excited to support the Finovate series of events in the United States and United Kingdom,” said Tylor Tourville, Senior Vice President and Head of BackBay’s Fintech group. “We look forward to managing the communications for the events, liaising with fintech journalists, and seeing our fintech clients, investors, and other members of the global fintech community at these events.”

A leader in providing public relations, content marketing and branding services, BackBay is a partner to many fintech clients – from disruptive startups to large global public corporations. Its specialized programs are designed to help fintechs build brand awareness and credibility, accelerate growth, and capitalize on new market opportunities. For more information on BackBay’s fintech expertise, visit: https://www.backbaycommunications.com/fintech/.

For more information on FinovateSpring 2024, visit: https://shorturl.at/cgvRY

For more information on FinovateFall 2024, visit: https://shorturl.at/bxBM2

For more information on FinovateEurope 2025, visit: https://shorturl.at/izCDS

About BackBay Communications



BackBay Communications is an award-winning public relations agency focused on the financial services sector. BackBay has particular expertise in Fintech, Private Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Sustainable Investing. With offices in Boston and London, BackBay serves companies across North America and Europe, and elsewhere leveraging its global partners. For more information, please visit: www.BackBayCommunications.com.

About Finovate



Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com.

