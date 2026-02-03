Fingerprint Launches Authorized AI Agent Detection to Identify Agentic AI Traffic with 100% Certainty—Accelerating Enterprise Automation and Agentic Commerce

Enables enterprises to detect authorized AI agents, distinguishing legitimate automation from malicious bots and scrapers to strengthen fraud prevention

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIagent--Fingerprint, a leader in device intelligence for fraud prevention, today announced the launch of Authorized AI Agent Detection, its new ecosystem of AI agents, including OpenAI, AWS AgentCore, Browserbase, Manus and Anchor Browser. The ecosystem enables enterprises to detect authorized agentic AI traffic with 100% certainty, allowing organizations to distinguish trusted, permissioned automation from malicious bots and scrapers. With the launch of Authorized AI Agent Detection, Fingerprint now detects the highest number of AI agents on the market.

As AI agents account for a growing share of automated web traffic, organizations face a fundamental shift in how they evaluate digital interactions. Traditional “block all bots” approaches treat all automation as a threat, often breaking legitimate workflows while still leaving businesses exposed to fraud and abuse. At the same time, allowing unauthorized automation can introduce serious security and revenue risks.

“For years, the goal was simply to stop the bots, but that's a losing strategy as an increasing number of interactions are becoming automated,” said Valentin Vasilyev, CTO and co-founder of Fingerprint. “The real challenge now is determining whether traffic is legitimate. We built this ecosystem so businesses can stop blindly blocking visitors. Instead, they can now start identifying every visitor, whether they are a malicious bot, an authorized agent or a human. In the AI era, companies that are able to differentiate trusted visitors from suspicious ones will retain their competitive edge.”

"The rapid growth of agentic AI is forcing a fundamental rethink of how identity and trust are established on the web," said Todd Thiemann, principal analyst at Omdia. "By the end of 2026, I expect users to start relying on AI agents to carry out transactions on their behalf, from booking flights to making everyday online purchases."

Fingerprint’s Authorized AI Agent Detection gives organizations visibility into who—or what—is interacting with their digital properties. Customers can determine whether an AI agent visitor is authorized or not, and apply controls based on visitor identification rather than relying on generic bot detection alone.

“As AI agents see broader adoption, it’s increasingly important to clearly distinguish trusted automation from malicious activity,” said Tao Zhang, co-founder and CPO at Manus. “We’re pleased to participate in this ecosystem and support efforts to make agent interactions more transparent, secure, and reliable.”

This implementation aligns with emerging open standards for AI agent verification and authentication.

“Open Internet protocols mature through real-world deployment,” said Thibault Meunier, research engineer at Cloudflare and creator of Web Bot Auth. “Operating them at scale is how we validate assumptions, surface edge cases and improve the standard. Cloudflare welcomes Fingerprint's implementation of AI agent verification and its participation in the IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force) standardization process, which helps accelerate practical outcomes for the ecosystem.”

Building Infrastructure for the Agentic Economy

Fingerprint’s new Authorized AI Agent Detection supports real-world AI agent use cases while reinforcing fraud prevention across industries:

Enterprise automation: AI agents built on platforms such as Manus can access permissioned environments, such as PitchBook, Financial Times or CRM systems, to analyze data without being flagged as a threat.

AI agents built on platforms such as Manus can access permissioned environments, such as PitchBook, Financial Times or systems, to analyze data without being flagged as a threat. Workforce automation: AI agents can safely perform tasks traditionally managed by human teams, including customer support responses, CRM updates, issue resolution, refund processing, and account recovery, enabling businesses to streamline operations while maintaining strong safeguards against abuse.

AI agents can safely perform tasks traditionally managed by human teams, including customer support responses, CRM updates, issue resolution, refund processing, and account recovery, enabling businesses to streamline operations while maintaining strong safeguards against abuse. Revenue protection: E-commerce and fintech leaders can now selectively permit AI agents to facilitate transactions, creating a frictionless path for agentic buyers while maintaining robust defenses against account takeover (ATO) and payment fraud.

“Businesses want the upside of AI agents, faster support, automated operations, and smoother buying experiences but they can’t afford to open the door to scrapers and fraud,” shared Paul Klein, CEO and founder of Browserbase. “This collaboration makes ‘agent identity’ a first-class concept on the web, so companies can confidently permit trusted agents while blocking the rest.”

"Anchor Browser makes automating real work easier than ever before,” said Idan Raman, CEO of Anchor Browser. “Our partnership with Fingerprint is another step in the right direction by letting agents be deployed reliably and securely anywhere on the web.”

Authorized AI Agent Detection is available immediately and included for existing Fingerprint customers. Organizations interested in joining Fingerprint’s authorized AI agent ecosystem can contact partners@fingerprint.com or test their agent in the Web Bot Auth verification playground.

About Fingerprint

Fingerprint detects the intent of human and agentic visitors. Our device intelligence platform identifies over 1 billion unique devices every month and processes hundreds of signals to help fraud teams distinguish trusted visitors from bad actors at speed and scale. Over 6,000 companies, including innovators like Dropbox, checkout.com and NeuroID, use Fingerprint every day to recognize high-risk activity in real time, prevent fraud attacks and deliver frictionless user experiences. Learn more at https://fingerprint.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Authorized AI Agent Detection?

Authorized AI Agent Detection is Fingerprint’s new capability for identifying authorized AI agents interacting with a website or application. It allows organizations to distinguish legitimate, authorized AI-driven automation from malicious bots or scrapers with 100% certainty.

Why do companies need to identify AI agents separately from bots?

AI agents often perform trusted actions on behalf of users, such as automating workflows or accessing permissioned data. Treating all automated traffic as malicious can block legitimate business activity, while allowing unauthorized bots can increase fraud risk. Separating authorized AI agents from malicious bots enables more precise security and access controls.

How does Fingerprint verify authorized AI agents?

Fingerprint’s Authorized AI Agent Detection uses Web Bot Auth, the same authentication protocol as Cloudflare and Akamai. This authentication method uses cryptographic signatures in HTTP messages to identify whether a request is coming from an authorized agent in the ecosystem, allowing customers to apply rules based on the authorized agent’s identity rather than relying on generic bot detection techniques.

Who benefits from Authorized AI Agent Detection?

Enterprises across industries including SaaS, e-commerce, fintech and logistics benefit by gaining visibility into automated traffic, enabling AI-driven workflows and strengthening fraud prevention without disrupting legitimate automation.

Is Authorized AI Agent Detection available now?

Yes. Authorized AI Agent Detection is generally available and included for existing Fingerprint customers who are running the latest version of the product.

Can my company join Fingerprint’s Authorized AI Agent Detection ecosystem?

Organizations interested in joining the authorized AI agent ecosystem can contact partners@fingerprint.com.

