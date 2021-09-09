FINEOS Co-Sponsors First Ever GroupTech Connect: Untangling the Group Insurance Value Chain for 2030

As the insurance value chain continues to get more complicated, brokers, carriers, core system vendors and insurtechs share their experiences and insights on how technology can help unravel this highly complex process.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#coresystems—FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) today announced its co-sponsorship with Vericred, of the inaugural GroupTech Connect, a unique event that will host a conversation around resolving the growing complexity of the Group Benefits insurance value chain.





As the global leader of Employee Benefits core administration systems, FINEOS is well acquainted with the partnerships and various players across the Group Benefits insurance value chain. As the industry looks to the future and prepares for 2030, the next few years will be crucial to insurers seeking to keep/grow market share in the Group Benefits business as they radically change product and distribution models and the underlying technology that supports those models. GroupTech Connect provides a forum for industry leaders to explore the technology across the Group Benefit ecosystem, core systems, external distribution, and tech partners to meet the increasing challenges reshaping the Group Benefit value chain landscape.

FINEOS and Vericred, the platform powering digital quote-to-card experiences in health insurance and benefits, have partnered to bring together a rich lineup of speakers across brokers, core admin systems, carriers, insurtechs and more. Speakers will share the unique challenges within the insurance value chain today and how they are working to meet the challenges of 2030, starting with keynote speaker, Amy Friedrich – President of US Insurance Solutions at Principal.

The agenda for GroupTech Connect will feature FINEOS and Vericred executives and Group Benefit insurance industry experts to include:

Keynote Speaker – Amy Friedrich, President of US Insurance Solutions at Principal. Making Insurance More Human: Now and in the Future

Panel Session – A Look Ahead: The Future of Distribution in Health and Benefits in 2030 featuring panelists: Beata Rogala (Centro Benefits), Jimson Tharayil (Acrisure [Suvaun]), Jared Carlson (Assurity Life). Moderated by Michael Levin (Vericred)

Panel Session – Building a Core Platform for Employee Benefits Success in 2030 featuring panelists: Scott Morgan (Dearborn Group), Meredith Barnes-Cook (Ushur), and Megan Holstein Esq. (FINEOS). Moderated by Chuck Johnston (FINEOS)

Panel Session – The Journey to Connectivity: Standards, Middleware or Point Solutions? featuring panelists: David Reid (Ease), Dan Langevin (Vericred), S. Yousef Hashimi (EY) and Jennifer Daniel (Aflac). Moderated by Jason T. Andrew (FINEOS)

Townhall discussion with live Q&A

Networking cocktail hour

Commenting on the FINEOS sponsorship of GroupTech Connect, FINEOS CMO Chuck Johnston said, “We’re pleased to co-sponsor the first such event for the Group Benefits space that brings great minds together to discuss the complexity of the insurance value chain. Our key focus will be on how insurance carriers and technology providers can come together to take a deep look at redesigning the value chain and how purpose-built technology and out of the box thinking can impact the Group Benefits industry in 2030 and beyond.”

“It’s hard to think of a better sponsor for GroupTech Connect than FINEOS,” says Jay Weintraub, CEO and Co-founder of InsureTech Connect. “This is the first year for GroupTech Connect, which takes place Monday, October 4th between 1pm and 6pm PT; and as our goal with GroupTech Connect is to encourage collaboration between Group insurers and insurtechs, we are thrilled to have a partner known for their collaborative spirit and work driving digital transformation in the insurance space.”

InsureTech Connect is the world’s largest insurtech event, offering unparalleled access to the most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry incumbents. Access to GroupTech Connect is limited to InsureTech Connect attendees as a pre-conference offering which will take place in-person on October 4 2021, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas prior to InsureTech Connect. Registration is now open for both events. To learn more, visit https://www.fineos.com/events/grouptech-connect-2021/.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides core administration capabilities including absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as FINEOS AdminSuite, an end-to-end core administration suite.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

